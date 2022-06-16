This Is Yankees Dominance

Bill Menzel/ Latino Sports

Bronx, NY- Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the 46-16 record and 30 games over .500 is an awesome number to have in mid June after his team won their sixth straight Wednesday night in the Bronx.

Point here, the Yankees come to the ballpark and expect to win and at this rate who can say otherwise whether they score runs in clusters or with low scoring games. They took care of the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 and managed three hits.

Aaron Judge and Kyle Higashioka with home runs were enough and the Yankees hit the century mark leading baseball in home runs. And with “Nasty” Nestor Cortes (6-2) allowing three runs or fewer again, 11 in his last 12 starts, that was enough for the bullpen to get another save.

The bullpen took over and without Aroldis Chapman who continues to rehab and hope to close games again soon. But Clay Holmes tossed a scoreless ninth inning to earn his 11th save and has not allowed a run in his last 28 calls out of the pen.

Yes, Holmes could be the eventual closer and Chapman pushed into a setup role. However, leave that closer question for another time because the Yankees continue to dominate and are establishing records with every win as the season moves in on the half way point.

The Yankees are the sixth team since 1947 to win 46 of their first 62 games joining the Mariners (2001) and a 1998 Yankees team that went 47-15. The Mariners failed to win the World Series that year but the Yankees did.

And many say this Yankees team is better than those who wore pinstripes in 1998. There is little room for argument about comparing the two Yankees teams:

They clinched another series, this time against the Rays a team that shows little or no comparison of their 2021 AL East division winning season. Want more stats:

Won or split 18 of their 20 series

28-7 record at home. (Best in Majors)

25-4 in their last 29 home games including 13 game winning streak in the Bronx matching their longest since 1962.

39-4 when scoring at least 3 runs

Impressive and ridiculous numbers, there are more when it comes to slugging percentage. Also, Yankees pitchers have allowed 183 runs this season, the fewest in the Majors.

But all of this means nothing if you don’t win in October. However, the prevailing opinion is this October will be different. Not jumping ahead here, neither are the Yankees.

“What we’ve done so far has been great,” said Judge who hit his Major League leading 25th home run of the season in the first inning. “I think we’re worried about the next game. I’ve been saying, that’s what makes this team special. Tonight is over with. We’ll celebrate this, but we’ve got another big one to go out and try to sweep these guys.”

This was the second game of a stretch, 10-of-25, versus the Rays. The Yankees have made a statement and six of their next nine are against their division rivals. In between are the Blue Jays and Astros all teams that are viable to give the Yankees trouble.

But trouble does not seem to be an issue for Aaron Boone and his team. It has come to a point the Yankees are expected to win. Some say the baseball they play is boring because all they do is win.

Judge expects to win again Thursday night. He expects a sweep that will further the gap with Tampa Bay in the division.

“We have some guys that are having great starts to their season individually but everyone in that room has contributed in so many different ways,” Boone said. “Defensively, running the bases, out of the pen, starting rotation. I think that gives everyone a lot of confidence going into each day, knowing we don’t have to do it just one way.”

But the Yankees have learned to do it only one way because they win and continue to make a statement about this being a special year.

‘We have the kind of team where guys can do that,” Higashioka said.

