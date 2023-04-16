This One’s For You Mr. 42

Dodgers Walk Off Victory on Jackie Robinson Day at Dodger Stadium - Image Credit: Los Angeles Dodgers/MLB

LOS ANGELES, CA — Today, on Jackie Robinson Day, we saw why former Dodger fan favorite Cody Bellinger is a significant loss to this 2023 Dodger team. In inning two, he effortlessly robbed Jason Heyward of what should have been a two-run home run to deep center field, leaping to the top of the wall with the grace of a ballet dancer at the Met.

The big lefty is also swinging the bat better, with a .250 batting average. Guess a change of scenery was what he needed.

Dansby Swanson had the hat trick with three strikeouts, all on 86mph changeups from Noah Syndergaard last night, and then two more before the night was over, giving him the distinction of scoring a five-strikeout performance in one game. Hence, what is called the “Platinum Sombrero.” In addition, Swanson extended his strikeout streak to six in a row in his first at-bat today. He added one more before the night was over.

The Cubs scored first when third baseman Patrick Wisdom hit his team-leading fifth home run into the center field pavilion in the top of the fifth inning, giving the Cubs a lead of 1-0.

Dodger starter rookie Michael Grove was outstanding. He was pitching with both command and control. He left the game with a line of 5.2 innings, two hits, one run, two walks, six strikeouts, and one home run.

Michael Grove, Nasty 86mph Slider. 😨 pic.twitter.com/kRm02HAQ6L — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 16, 2023

But, like last night, the Dodgers could not mount any offense off of Cubs starter Jameson Taillon who left with a similar line of five innings pitched, two hits, no runs, two walks, and seven strikeouts.

Last night was a sellout of 52,298, and tonight was the Dodger’s fourth sellout with 52,375, and finally, the boys in blue did Jackie Robinson proudly. Like Robinson, they never gave up.

With a one-out single by rookie #42 James Outman followed by a double by #42 Miguel Vargas, La Habana, Cuba, and after former Cub #42 Jason Heyward struck out, pinch hitter #42 David Peralta, Valencia, Venezuela, lined a single to right to drive in the tying and winning runs.

Smile, #42, this one was for you!

https://twitter.com/dodgers/status/1647452680103796737?s=46&t=x-IVLZ3YKC0tdhcfhQmB3A

A walk-off on Jackie Robinson Day! pic.twitter.com/dPASGvJHTp — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 16, 2023

