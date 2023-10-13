Three Clutch Performances in Phillies NLDS Game 4 Victory

Nick Castellanos delivers for Phillies in NLDS - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Baseball is a funny sport — each franchise that won 100 or more games in the 2023 regular season (Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves, and Los Angeles Dodgers), combined to have one postseason victory this October. Nevertheless, that’s a story for another day…

The Philadelphia Phillies have done it once again. Philadelphia, the No. 4 seed in the National League, advanced to the National League Championship Series for the second consecutive season, following their 3-1 National League Division Series victory on the No. 1 seeded Atlanta Braves. The same NL East division rival that the Phillies eliminated in the 2022 NLDS.

And in Philadelphia’s Game 4 series clinching win on Thursday night that ended by a final score of 3-1 — Nick Castellanos, Ranger Suárez, and rookie center fielder Johan Rojas, each made a massive impact as Citizens Bank Park morphed into absolute pandemonium with a sold-out crowd of approximately 45,831.

A Night Nick Castellanos Will Never Forget

First off, for Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos, the 31-year-old had a night at-the-plate Philly faithful will never forget, connecting for two home runs, a solo-blast in the fourth inning as well as in the sixth — becoming the first player in MLB postseason history to record back-to-back multiple home run games (Castellanos hit two solo home runs in Philadelphia’s Game 3 NLDS win this past Wednesday night).

At the same time, with chaos ensuing in the stadium, his seven-year-old son Liam was in attendance, watching from behind home plate and near the Phillies on-deck circle. A picture-perfect moment for the Castellanos family.

“​​It’s cool,” Castellanos said in the postgame about his son Liam being there in-person and enjoying those moments together. “You know, this is what I do for a living. Baseball is my job, and it takes me away from him more than I would like it to. So, for him to be able to come and be next to me and be a part of this, I mean he’s been at the house when I’ve sucked. He’s been at the house when I’ve done well. He’s been at the house during so many different times of my career throughout his life.”

“So for him to be able to be next to me and witness all of it, I think, is good for his maturation in the future. So as close as I can keep him to me, you know, is always going to make me happier.”

The Florida native Castellanos, who is of Cuban-descent through his father, is slashing .391/.440/1.000 across six games this postseason with a grand total of nine hits (four for HR), and has five RBI.

Ranger Suárez Dominates At The Bank

On the mound, Ranger Suárez, Philadelphia’s starter in Game 4, recorded five innings of one-run ball across three hits while fanning two Braves hitters, and allowed zero walks. The 28-year-old southpaw, a native of Venezuela, also started in Game 1 of the NLDS last Saturday, throwing 3.2 shutout innings with four strikeouts.

“This kid’s heart rate never changes,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said about Suárez, complimenting his composure. “He’s just so poised on the mound, and the moment never gets to him.”

Speaking of the moment, Suárez entered the 2023 postseason on a shaky note, surrendering 10 runs in his last two regular season outings.

So for him to perform and dominate as he did throughout the NLDS, just goes to show us, he rises to the occasion when his team needs it the most — during October baseball — in Suárez’ postseason career (seven games), all with Philadelphia, he has posted a 1.16 ERA, and a 0.86 WHIP across 23.1 innings with 19 strikeouts.

Postseason Heroics from Rookie Johan Rojas

In the visiting half of the seventh inning, down 3-1 on the scoreboard, Atlanta saw a golden opportunity in tying the game or potentially taking the lead as Venezuelan superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. came up to the plate with bases loaded, and two outs. However; a 23-year-old rookie center fielder in Johan Rojas ended the jam by providing the jolt of energy and momentum that was needed for Philadelphia — making a game-saving catch at the left-center field warning track.

The Dominican Republic native, born in San Francisco de Macoris, made his MLB debut this past July 15th, and just about three months later on October 12th, saved the Phillies on defense in one of the most crucial moments of the National League Division Series.

“We get ready for moments like that,” Rojas said in the postgame. “That’s what we play for. I knew I had to catch that ball. From day one, everyone has been very, very welcoming to me. Everyone welcomed me with open arms, and there’s no better feeling for a rookie like me.”

“I love playing for this team. I love playing for this city. I love playing for this crowd, for these fans. It’s an awesome place to be.”

Robert Rizzo is a journalist and editor of Latino Sports – Email: RobertRiz994@gmail.com

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports