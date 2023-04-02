Three Days, Three Different Experiences

Future HOF Dodger Clayton Kershaw has not skipped a beat in 16 years/ photo credit, Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

Los Angeles, California. Game two of this four game series between the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks and LA Dodgers, had the feel of just a normal day at the ballpark. The day before the game had all the festivities that go along with any Opening Day. So Game two was back to familiar territory.

Dodger’s 25 year old starter Dustin May was very impressive as he went 7 innings giving up only 3 hits with one walk and 4 strikeouts. He left with a 1 run lead after Mookie Betts planted a home-run into the left field pavilion giving the Dodgers a 1-0 lead. May was relieved the next inning by Alex Vesia who gave up a double to pinch hitter Evan Longoria followed by a home-run to pinch hitter Kyle Lewis that gave the Diamondbacks a 2-1 lead.

And that was it. A waisted performance by May. Arizona’s pitchers Merrill Kelly and Drey Jameson shut down the Dodgers as they surrendered only 5 hits across 7.2 innings. Game over, 2-1 loss for the Dodgers who left 12 runners in scoring position.

We saw game one with all the things that make up Opening Day in baseball. Then game two that saw what is familiar to us, to game three of this series that is, let’s just say, something special and rare.

On what was Future HOF first baseman Freddie Freeman “Bobblehead Day” at Dodger Stadium, we saw Clayton Kershaw take the mound for his first start of the year in what could be his last season in baseball as he looks forward to being voted into the Hall Of Fame on his first ballot. He has never skipped a beat as he enters his 16th season. Now add future HOF Allstar Mookie Betts to the mix and have them all on the field at the same time. I mean, what are the chances that we get to see three HOF players on the same team at the same time in a game?

By the end of the day the one thing all fans of baseball in this ballpark had to be telling themselves and anyone around them as they headed to the parking lot was, “I just saw greatness today on that field.”