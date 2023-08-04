Tigers celebrate 18th annual ¡Fiesta Tigres!, on Saturday, August 5. Special giveaway including Miguel Cabrera Tigres Jersey! - Image Credit: MLB

The following press release was published today on MLB.com — Tigers celebrate 18th annual ¡Fiesta Tigres! Presented by Miller Lite, on Saturday, August 5, vs. Tampa Bay Rays at 1:10 p.m.

First 15,000 fans ages 21 and over will receive Miguel Cabrera ¡Fiesta Tigres! jersey, courtesy of Miller Lite

Miguel Cabrera to be recognized as 2023 ¡Fiesta Tigres! honoree in pregame ceremony

Taqueria El Rey Mexican fare will be available in Miller Lite Market near Section 149

¡Fiesta Tigres! game will be broadcast in Spanish on 1270 AM

“Salsa Night” set for Friday’s “Party in the Park” presented by Casamigos Tequila

DETROIT – To recognize and honor the contributions of Latino players and coaches to the game of baseball, the Detroit Tigers are proud to host the 18th annual ¡Fiesta Tigres! celebration, presented by Miller Lite, at Comerica Park on Saturday, August 5. The Tigers will host the Tampa Bay Rays at 1:10 p.m., with tickets currently available at tigers.com/tickets.

Gates will open at 11:30 a.m., and the first 15,000 fans ages 21 and over will receive a Miguel Cabrera ¡Fiesta Tigres! jersey, courtesy of Miller Lite. From 11:40 a.m. – 12:10 p.m., select Tigers players will sign autographs for ticketed fans on the concourse.

To celebrate the rich contributions of Latinos to the game of baseball, Comerica Park will be decorated with banners saluting current Latino Tigers players, and flags representing the home countries of all MLB players of Latin American descent.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy music and dancing on the concourse that celebrates Latin American culture. Taqueria El Rey’s Mexican fare will be sold in the Miller Lite Market near Section 149, and fans are encouraged to visit the “313 Taco” locations in the Comerica Big Cat Court and in Section 129. ¡Fiesta Tigres! food and beverage specials will also be available in the Tiger Den, located near the Ferris Wheel.

The Tigers will hold a pregame ceremony to honor the club’s current Latin American players and coaches, and to celebrate Miguel Cabrera as the 2023 ¡Fiesta Tigres! honoree. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 12:30 p.m. to witness this special commemoration in Cabrera’s final season. The ceremony will feature a parade of flags representing the native countries of current Tigers players and coaches. Youth members of the Clark Park Coalition and the Southwest Aztecs Diamond Girls Softball Team will lead the parade of flags.

The Tigers will distribute more than 1,300 complimentary game tickets to local organizations as part of the ¡Fiesta Tigres! celebration.

“We’re looking forward to once again celebrating Fiesta Tigres with our fans, players and coaches of Latin American descent, and the city of Detroit on Saturday afternoon,” said Ryan Gustafson, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “We encourage fans to arrive at the ballpark early to enjoy the festive atmosphere, and to join us in celebrating the names and countries that are etched in Tigers and baseball history, including the legendary Miguel Cabrera.”

For the second straight season, Saturday’s ¡Fiesta Tigres! game will feature a Spanish radio broadcast. Tigers Media Relations Bilingual Coordinator Carlos Guillén and former Tiger, Cuban native and 1984 World Series champion Bárbaro Garbey will have the call on 1270 AM. Pregame lineups will also be announced in Spanish, and Tigers players and coaches will wear special uniforms with “Tigres” scripted across the chest.

“Salsa Night” set for Friday Night on Comerica Landing

Before Friday’s (August 4) series opener against the Rays, the Tigers will host “Salsa Night” on the Comerica Landing for the “Party in the Park” presented by Casamigos Tequila. Every Friday home game at Comerica Park is a Party in the Park, featuring themed food and beverage specials, live music and entertainment, and postgame fireworks.

Tigers and Bally Sports Detroit to host “Fun At Bat” Summer Tour Event on August 3

The ¡Fiesta Tigres! celebration officially got underway on Thursday, August 3, when the Tigers hosted the “Fun At Bat” Summer Tour event for youth baseball and softball players at the Clark Park Coalition Softball Field. The Fun At Bat Summer Tour is a series of five free interactive clinics taking place this summer across Detroit for children aged 6-12 years old. In partnership with Bally Sports Detroit and local youth organizations, the Summer Tour focuses on character development, functional movement, active play, and fun.

