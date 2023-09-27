Miguel Cabrera's farewell tour - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

The following was published on MLB.com on Wednesday September 27th — Tigers fans to salute legendary Miguel Cabrera one final time for “Miggy Celebration Weekend” presented by Bally Sports +

Limited tickets available for Friday and Saturday games vs. Guardians, standing room only tickets remain for Sunday, Oct. 1 at Tigers.com/tickets

Fan giveaway items include one-of-a-kind Miggy Comic Book Cover on Friday presented by Comerica, Miggy Print All Over T-Shirt presented by Visit Central Florida on Saturday and surprise fan participation item for Sunday’s season finale

Fans encouraged to arrive early and be in their seats by 12:45 p.m. on Saturday for pregame ¡Gracias, Miggy! ceremony

Fans can pay tribute to Miggy by signing large ¡Gracias, Miggy! logos, located inside entry gates for all three games – signed logos will be given to Miggy.

The Detroit Tigers and the best fans in baseball will celebrate, salute and thank Miguel Cabrera – one of the greatest hitters in MLB history, a future Hall-of-Famer and Detroit sports icon – for “Miggy Celebration Weekend” presented by Bally Sports +, from Friday, Sept. 29 – Sunday, Oct. 1 at Comerica Park. The Tigers will host the Cleveland Guardians for the final home series of the 2023 season, with limited tickets remaining at Tigers.com/tickets.

“We’re looking forward to celebrating Miguel Cabrera’s legendary career with Miggy and his family and Tigers fans this weekend,” said Ryan Gustafson, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “Our fans are savoring every last moment to watch one of the greatest players in MLB history take the field, and it will be an emotional weekend at Comerica. We encourage fans to arrive early to be a part of history, as we thank Miggy for his impact on our organization, the game of baseball, and our city.”

Friday, Sept. 29 – First pitch is 6:40 p.m.

“Friday Night Party in the Park,” Roberto Clemente Award pregame ceremony, postgame Drone Show

All fans receive a unique, one-of-a-kind Miggy Comic Book Cover presented by Comerica.

Upon entering the ballpark for Friday’s series opener, fans are encouraged to visit the Comerica Landing for this season’s final “Friday Night Party in the Park” presented by Casamigos Tequila.

During a pregame ceremony, Cabrera will be honored as the Tigers’ 2023 nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, given annually to the MLB player who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions.

Tigers fans can vote for Cabrera to win the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award here: https://www.mlb.com/community/roberto-clemente-award

The Detroit Youth Choir, which finished as the runner-up in 2019 on Season 14 of “America’s Got Talent,” will perform the National Anthem.

Fans are encouraged to stay in their seats following the conclusion of Friday’s game for a spectacular Drone Show presented by Meijer, and the last “Friday Night Fireworks” of the 2023 season.

Saturday, Sept. 30 – First pitch is 1:10 p.m. – Gates open at 11:00 a.m.

¡Gracias, Miggy! Pre-game ceremony

Cabrera’s record-breaking career will be celebrated prior to first pitch, with fans encouraged to be in their seats by 12:45 p.m. The ceremony will feature the Cabrera family, former manager Jim Leyland, Hall-of-Famer Alan Trammell and Tigers greats.

The first 15,000 fans receive a Miggy Print All Over Shirt sponsored by Visit Central Florida.

Sunday, Oct. 1 – First pitch is 3:10 p.m. – Gates open at 1:00 p.m.

Miggy’s Final Game Wearing the Olde English ‘D’

All fans in attendance for Cabrera’s final game will enjoy a unique way to thank and salute the future Hall-of-Famer. Ticketed Tigers fans for Sunday’s season finale will walk away with a surprise commemorative item.

Before the game, as part of Chevy Sunday Kids Days, there will be Face Painters, free rides on the Fly Ball Ferris Wheel and the Hi-Chew Carousel, and two Tigers players will sign pregame autographs on the concourse near the Big Cat Court.

A Weekend of Celebrations at Comerica Park

For all three games, Tigers fans will have the opportunity to celebrate Cabrera’s career through several Miggy-themed offerings.

Concourse activations

Live bands will perform in the Comerica Big Cat Court starting when gates open.

Under the Comerica Landing, a “Miggy Museum” with game-used memorabilia from Cabrera’s career will be on display. Bally Sports Detroit will have a “360 Cam” on the Comerica Landing.

Exclusive merchandise in partnership with SANA Detroit available in pop-up at Section 101.

Miggy-branded chains available at all “Big League Grill” and at market locations (Green Dot Stables, Taqueria El Rey, Blue Moon Bistro).

Food and beverage specials

Delicious food offerings from El Rey las Arepas near Section 116. Fans can also enjoy the El Rey pop-up experience at 44 Columbia Street in The District Detroit.

The Tigers, Cabrera and Atwater Brewery have partnered to create a “Miggy 3000” craft beer, which will be sold at the Michigan Craft location near Section 101.

Triple Crown Smash cocktails available throughout the concourse, and a champagne flute will be sold near Section 117 with options for mimosas. A special-themed drink will also be available purchase near the Comerica Entry.

Commemorative souvenir soda cups at concourse locations where fountain drinks are sold.

Specialty sliders and hot dogs celebrating Cabrera’s heritage will be sold at the Green Dot Stables market location and at a hot dog cart on the concourse.

Commemorative merchandise and retail items

Cabrera-themed items will be sold at The D Shop and concourse retail locations

¡Gracias, Miggy! baseballs, full-size bats, decals, magnets, mugs, patches, pennants, pins, shirts

Miggy-themed youth and adult T-shirts, hoodies and sweatshirts

Career milestone jersey patches