The following was announced by the Detroit Tigers on Monday, May 6th – Tigers launch Nike MLB City Connect Series uniform, making on-field debut this Friday at Comerica Park; Tigers City Connect uniforms celebrate Detroit’s deep-rooted connection to the rich history of the automotive industry, with a view to the future; City Connect jerseys and fan gear available for purchase in The D Shop at Comerica Park presented by Meijer and at mlbshop.com; Tigers and Nike to host a free block party outside Comerica Park on Friday, May 10 from 4:00 -7:00 p.m., and Saturday, May 11 from Noon-6:30 p.m.

The Detroit Tigers on Monday unveiled their highly-anticipated 2024 Nike MLB City Connect Series uniform to the best fans in baseball. The Tigers will wear their sleek, new City Connect uniforms – a celebration of the Motor City – for the first time this Friday, May 10 against the Houston Astros at Comerica Park, a 6:40 p.m. first pitch and again on Saturday, May 11 at 6:10 p.m. as well as for Friday home games for the balance of this season.

The Nike MLB City Connect Series celebrates the deep-rooted history, culture and spirit of each city that continues to bring the clubs and their communities together. This season, nine clubs across the U.S. and Canada will debut City Connect uniforms. Fans are encouraged to visit Tigers.com/MotorCity for additional information on Detroit’s City Connect story.

“We are excited to introduce the Tigers City Connect uniforms and celebrate the past, present, and future of the Motor City,” said Ryan Gustafson, President and CEO, Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “The City Connect uniforms represent Detroit’s unique combination of muscle and innovation and pay homage to the city that put the world on wheels. From the tire treads to the VIN tag to the M-1 patch on the sleeve, there are unique features on the uniforms, caps, and batting helmets we feel Tigers fans and Detroiters will appreciate. Above all, the uniforms are symbolic of the revitalization and exciting future ahead for the Tigers and our great city.”

TIGERS CITY CONNECT – HERE IS OUR STORY

The Tigers City Connect uniforms are an ode to the Motor City, a moniker bestowed upon Detroit in the early 1900s when it became the epicenter of the automotive industry, putting the world on wheels, and driving a significant part of Michigan’s economy. It defines who we are as Detroiters, our unwavering drive, steadfast resiliency, and indomitable spirit. The Motor City represents the pride of its hard-working people and is proudly displayed across the chest of the City Connect jersey.

Along with paying tribute to the remarkable history of the automotive industry in Detroit, the Tigers City Connect uniforms were created with the momentum of the city and its bright future in mind. The innovative and modern design presents a fashionable electric blue and dark navy-blue color combination with several features that will resonate with Detroiters, Michiganders, and Tigers fans everywhere.

Like Detroit and the auto industry, the Tigers hold fast to a storied history of both challenge and triumph. While paying homage to our past, we enthusiastically turn the page toward a future brimming with opportunity. It’s a revitalization in parallel – the resurgence of Detroit, the innovation within the auto industry and the transformation of the Tigers ballclub – all converging at a pivotal moment and better than before. The Tigers City Connect illustrates the foresight to shift into a new era of excellence as we drive our forward-thinking, building something special through technology, youthful energy, and optimism.

Standing side by side with the people of Detroit and the auto industry, it’s the numbers that prove our Motor City story. Where Michigan is #1 in the nation for automotive manufacturing jobs (6X higher than the national average); accounting for 1.1 million automotive or mobility jobs representing 20% of the state’s workforce; and 21% of all U.S. auto production. Source: Detroit Regional Chamber

We are Detroit, where innovation meets grit, where excellence meets work, where challenge meets resilience. We look forward through the windshield and no longer in the rear-view mirror. It’s us against everyone. We are Detroit, where muscle meets brains. We are the Motor City.

TIGERS CITY CONNECT DESIGN ELEMENTS AND INSPIRATION

TIRE TREADS: Down the middle of the jersey is shaded in electric blue, tire treads represent the wheels keeping the Motor City and the Tigers accelerating toward the future.

Down the middle of the jersey is shaded in electric blue, tire treads represent the wheels keeping the Motor City and the Tigers accelerating toward the future. M-1 – 313 PATCH: CRUISING ON WOODWARD: The 313 patch stitched on the left sleeve of the jersey takes you on a ride to M-1 – known to Detroiters as Woodward Avenue, America’s first paved road in 1909. The baseball diamond-shaped patch features Detroit’s “313” area code, with the number 1 bolded and emphasized to emulate the classic M-1 road signs. The iconic Woodward Avenue runs 27 miles long from the riverfront in downtown Detroit its southernmost point, to the city of Pontiac on the north end.

The 313 patch stitched on the left sleeve of the jersey takes you on a ride to M-1 – known to Detroiters as Woodward Avenue, America’s first paved road in 1909. The baseball diamond-shaped patch features Detroit’s “313” area code, with the number bolded and emphasized to emulate the classic M-1 road signs. The iconic Woodward Avenue runs 27 miles long from the riverfront in downtown Detroit its southernmost point, to the city of Pontiac on the north end. M-1 unites neighborhoods, and is a central heartbeat of the city’s pride, progress, and potential. Generations of people have enjoyed their travels on Woodward Avenue whether to see its City of Champions sports parades, the Thanksgiving Day Parade, or hearing engines revving along the Dream Cruise – there is no doubt Woodward Avenue is Main Street in the Motor City.

Comerica Park, located at 2100 Woodward Avenue, has served as the home of the Tigers since 2000. The ballpark hosted the 2006 and 2012 World Series, the 2005 MLB All-Star Game, and there continues to be investment in the fan and player experience to usher in the next era of Tigers fans and standouts on the field.

SLEEVE TAPE: The Motor City for nearly a century long has been at the core of the racing industry.The addition of racing stripes at the bottom of each sleeve of the jersey is nod to Detroit’s central role in the racing industry and parallels the Tigers youthful speed and energy.

The Motor City for nearly a century long has been at the core of the racing industry.The addition of racing stripes at the bottom of each sleeve of the jersey is nod to Detroit’s central role in the racing industry and parallels the Tigers youthful speed and energy. VIN TAG: Much like every vehicle has its own unique VIN (Vehicle Identification Number), Detroit’s City Connect uniforms and caps will feature a VIN tag that is exclusive to the Tigers baseball club. The numbers are 190135456884 , which represent the first year of the club’s charter membership in the American League (1901), alongside 35, 45, 68, and 84, which celebrate Detroit’s four World Series Championships in 1935, 1945, 1968, and 1984.

Much like every vehicle has its own unique VIN (Vehicle Identification Number), Detroit’s City Connect uniforms and caps will feature a VIN tag that is exclusive to the Tigers baseball club. The numbers are , which represent the first year of the club’s charter membership in the American League (1901), alongside 35, 45, 68, and 84, which celebrate Detroit’s four World Series Championships in 1935, 1945, 1968, and 1984. TIGER EYES: “Tiger Eyes” symbolize the passion, energy, and tenacity of Detroiters and its baseball team. These “Tiger Eyes” appear near the beltline on the right side of the jersey and appear on the inside brim of the cap.

“Tiger Eyes” symbolize the passion, energy, and tenacity of Detroiters and its baseball team. These “Tiger Eyes” appear near the beltline on the right side of the jersey and appear on the inside brim of the cap. THE CAP: “ DETROIT ” adorns the Tigers dark navy-blue City Connect cap with the VIN tag on the right side.*

“ ” adorns the Tigers dark navy-blue City Connect cap with the VIN tag on the right side.* THE BATTING HELMET: The Tigers City Connect batting helmets are electric blue with a similar gradient design seen on the jersey. Like the cap, “DETROIT” is scripted across the front and includes the VIN tag on the right side with a matte finish.

CITY CONNECT BLOCK PARTIES

To celebrate City Connect launch week, presented by Meijer, the Tigers and Nike will host a pair of free City Connect-themed block parties outside Comerica Park on Friday, May 10 from 4:00-7:00 p.m., and Saturday, May 11 from 12:00-6:30 p.m. The block parties will also feature live music on the Meijer Stage, local food and beverage trucks, muralists, merchandise outlets with City Connect gear available for purchase, giveaways, a Kids Zone, photo opportunities, and a classic car show.

