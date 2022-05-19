To order stellar shortstop of M. Rojas – A la orden shortstop estelar de M. Rojas

“If marriage were as good as they say, the Catholic Church would have already prohibited it”… Happy Saturdays”.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The Question of the Week…: All the games were day games in the Major Leagues and in the other categories of baseball. There was no electric lighting in any stadium. Next Tuesday the 24th, it will be 87 years since all that changed. Do you know the details?

The Answer…: On the night of May 24, 1935, the President, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, pressed a switch in the White House, which supposedly turned on the 363 light bulbs that had been installed in Crosley Field, the then home of the Reds. The visitors were the Phillies, who lost 2-1. The winning pitcher, Paúl Derringer, threw the nine innings, in 1:35 hours.

Boston drama.- The Red Sox pack Fenway Park every game, but the team’s start to 2022 has been horrible. They only surpass the Orioles in the Division, because, with a 14-21 record, they are 12 games behind the leading Yankees.

That is why they have thought of putting one of their best players on the market, the shortstop, Xánder Bogaerts, signed for 80 million until 2025, with an option for another 20 million for 2026.

Bogaerts, a stellar defensive player, is batting .346, and his batting average over 10 seasons is .291…

-o-o-o-

From seeing bigleaguers with feminine clinejitas and dyed hair, like boxers with colored skirts, I decided to wear panties… The one who is furious is Barbarita, because I took them off, and she hadn’t given me permission.

-o-o-o-

Leftover pitcher.- Another to the order of those who want to negotiate, is the left-handed pitcher of the Dodgers, winner of the Cy Young, David Price. At 36, he’s left over on the Los Angeles roster, so he’s only appeared in five games, as a reliever. And Price came to the Dodgers, via the Red Sox, in exchange for Mookie Betts…

Golden assholes.- The assholes, who elect for the Hall of Fame via Golden Gloves, would have elevated Jim Kaat years ago, because he won 16 of those trophies. Sure, he used the “Rawlings” brand. Kaat, 83, once a fine left-handed pitcher, has finally been chosen for Coopertown by one of the Veterans Committees. He will be elevated on Sunday, July 24…

-o-o-o-o-

“If so many people have seen aliens, why haven’t they taken photos or videos of them, with the loads of cell phones that there are now in this world”… J.V.-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- You can read the archive of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, entering “sport unites us again.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

————————————–Español—————————————–

A la orden shorstop estelar de M. Rojas

“Si el matrimonio fuera tan bueno como dicen, ya la Iglesia Católica lo habría prohibido”… Sábados Felices”.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana…: Todos los juegos eran diurnos en las Grandes Ligas y en las demás categorías del beisbol. No había alumbrado eléctrico en ningún estadio. El próximo martes 24, hará 87 años que todo eso cambió. ¿Conoces los detalles?

La Respuesta…: En la noche del 24 de mayo de 1935, el Presidente, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, presionó un swich en La Casa Blanca, el cual se supone, prendió los 363 bombillos que habían instalado en Crosley Field, la casa entonces de los Rojos. Los visitantes eran los Phillies, quienes perdieron 2-1. El pitcher ganador, Paúl Derringer, tiró los nueve innings, en 1:35 horas.

El drama de Boston.- Los Medias Rojas llenan Fenway Park en todos los juegos, pero el comienzo del equipo en este 2022 ha sido horrible. Solo superan en la División a los Orioles, porque, con record de 14-21, están a 12 juegos de los líderes Yankees.

Por eso han pensado en poner en el mercado a uno de sus mejores peloteros, el shortstop, Xánder Bogaerts, firmado por 80 millones hasta 2025, con opción de otros 20 millones para 2026.

Bogaerts, estelar a la defensiva, batea para 346, y su promedio al bate en 10 temporadas, es de 291…

-o-o-o-

De tanto a ver bigleaguers con femeninas clinejitas y melenas teñidas, igual que boxeadores con falditas coloreadas, me animé a usar pantaletas… La que está furiosa es Barbarita, porque se las he quitado, y no me había dado permiso.

-o-o-o-

Lanzador que sobra.- Otro a la orden de quien quiera negociar, es el lanzador zurdo de los Dodgers, ganador del Cy Young, David Price. A los 36 años, sobra en el róster de Los Ángeles, por lo que solo ha aparecido en cinco juegos, como relevista. Y Price llegó a los Dodgers, vía Medias Rojas, en el cambio por Mokie Betts…

Culopicosidad de oro.- Los culopicosos, que eligen para el Hall de la Fama vía Guantes de Oro, hubieran elevado a Jim Kaat hace años, porque él gano 16 de esos trofeos. Claro, usaba la marca “Rawlings”. Kaat, de 83 años, quien fuera fino lanzador zurdo, ha sido finalmente elegido para Coopertown por uno de los Comités de Veteranos. Será elevado el domingo 24 de julio…

-o-o-o-o-

“Si tantas personas han visto extraterrestres, ¿por qué no les han hecho fotos ni videos, con el montón de celulares que hay ahora en este mundo”… J.V.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, entrando por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5