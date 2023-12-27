“To us, he is our Babe Ruth and Jackie Robinson” – Albert Pujols on Roberto Clemente

In the following interview, eight-time LatinoMVP Award winner, and 2008 Roberto Clemente Award winner Albert Pujols, discusses the importance on Roberto Clemente and what The Great One means to him, to Latin America, and all of Major League Baseball – posted on MLB Tonight/Youtube in September of 2022. Enjoy!
We invite any of our readers to feel free to comment or contribute anything on Roberto Clemente that you would like to share.
