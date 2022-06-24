Today I am 75 years old writing daily – Hoy cumplo 75 años escribiendo a diario

The celebration of my 75 years in this profession, is appreciated by the readers. And like them, no one.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – It was Tuesday, that June 24, 1947, 75 years ago today, when the number one edition of “Noticias Gráficas” circulated.

It was the first tabloid in the history of Maracaibo, and the first newspaper in Zulia to publish photos. “Panorama” and “La Columna” were pure text.

Owner, Miguel Ángel Capriles, director, Ciro Urdaneta, head of information, Joaquín Araujo, distinguished journalists, dedicated teachers, unforgettable friends.

I am a native of Caracas, but by accident I was then in the capital of Zulia, a promising city with 250,000 inhabitants. And it occurred to me to go look for work in the company to be born.

“Are you a bachelor?” Ciro asked me.

“Yes” I replied.

“Well, you are now a reporter for ‘Noticias Gráficas’.

In my 18 years of age, I was the only one in the news-seeking group of that company, who had never worked in a newspaper.

That same year I began the School of Journalism at the Central University in Caracas. So, until then, reporters were only required to have a bachelor’s degree.

All my professional life has been at Publicaciones Capriles. This column and special reports appear in “Últimas Noticias” and in “Líder”, from Caracas, which are from that company.

As this date approached, I reminded my bosses there that they were about to turn 75. I see great parties to celebrate columns in the two, 10, 20 or 30 years, so in my 75th year, I expected to travel to Caracas and enjoy my companions and some entertainment.

But not. They told me…: “Ah, well, write a column about that”.

And that’s what i do.

Had Miguel Ángel Capriles been alive, we would have celebrated for no less than a week.

During these three quarters of a century, I have enjoyed two extraordinary bosses, Capriles and another Miguel Ángel, but Quevedo, owner of the magazine “Bohemia”, from Cuba.

Now, the most remarkable thing, the real celebration of my profession and of my life have been and are the readers. Millions of people of all ages, women and men, have read me, read me and give me their love, their friendship.

Thank you, kind troops! For you I do not need more celebrations.

They make me so happy that in 75 years I have never taken a vacation, nor have I missed it. When I write to you, I rest and celebrate.

So why one more party?

Here I am, partying with you and my dear friend, Trapichito.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Editors Note: Latino Sports congratulates Juan Vene for his 75 year anniversary writing for all readers.

—————————Español——————————

Hoy cumplo 75 años escribiendo a diario

La fiesta de mis 75 años en esta profesión, la protagonizan los lectores. Y como ellos, nadie.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Fue día martes, aquel 24 de junio de 1947, hace hoy 75 años, cuando circuló la edición número uno de “Noticias Gráficas”.

Era el primer tabloide en la historia de Maracaibo, y el primer periódico del Zulia en publicar fotos. “Panorama” y “La Columna” eran puro texto.

Propietario, Miguel Ángel Capriles, director, Ciro Urdaneta, jefe de información, Joaquín Araujo, insignes periodistas, abnegados profesores, inolvidables amigos.

Soy nativo de Caracas, pero accidentalmente estaba entonces en la capital zuliana, prometedora ciudad, con 250 mil habitantes. Y se me ocurrió ir a buscar trabajo en la empresa por nacer.

“¿Eres bachiller?”, me preguntó Ciro.

“Si” le respondí.

“Bueno, ya eres reportero de ‘Noticias Gráficas”.

En mis 18 años de edad, era el único del grupo de busca-noticias de esa empresa, que nunca había trabajado en un periódico.

Ese mismo año comenzaba la Escuela de Periodismo de la Universidad Central, en Caracas. Por lo que, hasta entonces, a los reporteros, sólo les exigían el título de bachiller.

Toda mi vida profesional ha sido en Publicaciones Capriles. Esta columna y reportajes especiales, aparecen en “Últimas Noticias” y en “Líder”, de Caracas, que son de esa empresa.

Cuando se acercaba esta fecha, recordé a mis jefes allá que estaban por llegar los 75. Veo grandes fiestas para celebrar columnas en los dos, 10, 20 o 30 años, por lo que en mis 75, esperaba viajar a Caracas y disfrutar de mis compañeros y de algún agasajo.

Pero no. Me dijeron…: “¡Ah, bueno!, escríbete una coluna sobre eso”.

Y es lo que hago.

De haber estado vivo Miguel Ángel Capriles, hubiéramos celebrado no menos de una semana.

Durante estos tres cuartos de Siglo, he disfrutado de dos extraordinarios jefes, Capriles y otro Miguel Ángel, pero Quevedo, propietario de la revista “Bohemia”, de Cuba.

Ahora, lo más notable, la real fiesta de mi profesión y de mi vida han sido y son los lectores. Millones de personas de todas las edades, mujeres y hombres, me han leído, me leen y me dan su amor, su amistad.

¡Gracias, tropa amable!. Por ustedes no necesito más celebraciones.

Me hacen tan feliz, que en 75 años jamás he tomado vacaciones, ni me han hecho falta. Cuando les escribo, descanso y celebro.

Así que, ¿para qué una fiesta más?

Aquí estoy, de parranda con ustedes y con mi querido amigo, Trapichito.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

Nota del editor: Latino Sports felicita a Juan Vene por su 75 aniversario escribiendo para todos los lectores.