Tomorrow the bell will ring for the winter rally 2022 – Mañana sonará la campana del mitin de invierno 2022

“Football is the only activity that keeps the use of long underwear alive”… La Pimpi.

-O-O-O-

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – The Red Sox are far from the melee between the Yankees, Giants and Dodgers over the multi-million dollar signing of Aaron Judge. And further still from the teams that are willing to prolong the pitching life of Justin Verlánder, who will turn 40 on February 20.

Fact to the passing, updated as is: Verlánder has appeared in 482 games, all as a starter and has not finished any, zero completed.

Well, to continue the brawl, the bell will ring tomorrow, Sunday, when they will go up to the ring at the San Diego Marriott Marquís, in order to celebrate the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings, which will last for four days, until Wednesday.

By then, during the rally, Aaron Judge’s agents, PSI Sports Management, have announced that they will sign his record-breaking million-dollar contract, just as Verlánder is expected to find a clubhouse for 2023 and following years.

But the Red Sox care very little about such activities. Manager Alex Cora told me by phone yesterday at noon that the Fenway Park offices have given serious thought to this year’s final record, 78-84, so they need more players who can pop the ball against the Green Monster or above.

For this reason, it could be that when this column appears, away from Judge and Verlánder, they have hired the free agent of the Diamondbacks, Mitch Hániger, 31 years old and with experience of six major league seasons.

Hániger, a right-handed hitter, hit 39 home runs and drove in 100 runs in 2021 and has collected 112 home runs in his career, with a 261 batting average and 323 RBIs. Alex also commented:

“We believe that in our lineup he will increase those numbers, because in addition, he is not the only slugger that we will add to our batting order.”

From another source I found out that the Rangers were also after Hániger, for whom his agents aspire about 100 million dollars for eight seasons.

The MLB Winter Meeting or MLB Winter Meetings, brings together baseball executives of all categories, especially to discuss the following year’s season. But, since they are all together in a hotel, of course it is easier for them to discuss player changes and new contracts.

It will dawn and we will see!

———-Español———

Mañana sonará la campana del mitin de invierno 2022

“El fútbol es la única actividad que mantiene vivo el uso de los calzoncillos largos”… La Pimpi.

-O-O-O-

Los Medias Rojas están lejos de la reyerta armada por Yankees, Gigantes y Dodgers, tras la firma multimillonaria de Aaron Judge. Y más lejos aún de los equipos que están dispuestos a prolongar la vida de lanzador de Justin Verlánder, quien cumplirá sus 40 años de edad el 20 de febrero.

Dato al paso, muy de la época: Verlánder ha aparecido en 482 juegos, todos como abridor y no ha terminado ninguno, cero completos.

Pues, para continuar la reyerta sonará la campana mañana domingo, cuando subirán al ring del San Diego Marriott Marquís, a fin de celebrar el 2022 MLB Winter Meetings, que se prolongará por cuatro días, hasta el miércoles.

Para entonces, durante el mitin, los agentes de Aaron Judge, PSI Sports Management, han anunciado que firmarán su contrato record en millones de dólares, igual que se espera, Verlánder encuentre clubhouse para 2023 y años siguientes.

Pero a los Medias Rojas les importan muy poco tales actividades. El mánager, Alex Cora, me dijo ayer a medio día, por teléfono, que en las oficinas de Fenway Park han considerado profundamente el record final de este año, 78-84, por lo que necesitan más peloteros que puedan estallar la pelota contra El Monstruo Verde o montarla por encima.

Por eso, podría ser que al aparecer esta columna, lejos de Judge y de Verlánder, hayan contratado al agente libre de los Diamondbacks, Mitch Hániger, de 31 años y experiencia de seis campañas de grandes Ligas.

Hániger, bateador derecho, disparó 39 jonrones e impulsó 100 carreras en 2021 y ha coleccionado 112 cuadrangulares en su carrera, con promedio al bate de 261 y 323 impulsadas. También comentó Alex:

“Consideramos que en la alineación de nosotros aumentará esos números, porque además, no es el único slugger que agregaremos a nuestro orden al bate”.

Por otra fuente me enteré que los Rangers también andaban tras de Hániger, para quien sus agentes, aspiran unos 100 millones de dólares por ocho temporadas.

El MLB Mitin de Invierno o MLB Winter Meetings, reúne a ejecutivos del beisbol de todas las categorías, especialmente para tratar acerca de la temporada del año siguiente. Pero, como están todos reunidos en un hotel, por supuesto que se les facilitan las discusiones sobre cambios de peloteros y los nuevos contratos.

¡Amanecerá y veremos!

