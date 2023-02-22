Top five in the Hall of Fame – Los cinco primeros en el Hall de la Fama

“Cruelty is telling a hypochondriac, but how good you look!”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send me your full name and the town or city where you are. Thank you.

Enrique Maristani, from Caracas, asks…: “You. Do you think Guillermo Vento would have been as good a catcher in the Major Leagues as he was in Venezuela?

Friend Quique…: He would have been much better in the Majors, thanks to the coaches, bats to suit him and his liking, plus the pitches. Vento was a case like many in the Caribbean, Tetelo Vargas in the Dominican Republic, Peruchín Cepeda in Puerto Rico or Manuel (Cocaína) García and Lázaro Salazar in Cuba. If they had been white they would be in the Cooperstown Hall of Fame.

Victor. M. Rascón V, from Caborca, asks: “Which would you have liked more, being in the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, or having a top quality baseball stadium built in your country with your name?”

Victorian Friend: Neither of those two important honors have ever bothered me, because I have not worked with that in mind. Also, many others deserve them before me.

Yamilet Álvarez J, from Cartagena, asks: “For a university paper, I need the names of the first inductees into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame in 1936. Can you help me?”

Friend Yamy: In 1936 they chose, but they couldn’t elevate because they hadn’t built the museum. They raised them in 1939 with all of those four years. The 1936s, Babe Ruth, Honus Wagner, Ty Cobb, Walter Johnson, and Christy Mathewson.

Altivino Pizagalli, of Flushuing, New York, asks: “Isn’t it true that Albert Pujols is the only one who for 12 seasons was the best of all first basemen in home runs, RBIs, total bases reached, extra-base hits and on-base percentage? ”.

Friend Al: That’s right, from 2001 to 2012.

Yardily M. Viloria P. from Havana, asks: “Has any pitcher started more than one World Series game for different teams?”

Amigo Yayi: Jack (El Gato) Morris, for the Tigers in 1984; with the 1991 Twins, and the 1992 Blue Jays. His World Series record, 7-4, 3.80, in 13 games he started, and threw five complete ones.

Guillermo Acevedo Q. de Obregón, asks: “What is the full name of the Dodgers pitcher, Víctor Cruz?”

Víctor Aaron Cruz, 27, a native of Tuxpan, Mexico, with two seasons in the Majors, has a 6-1 record, 2.75, and 56 strikeouts in 55.2 innings.

Los cinco primeros en el Hall de la Fama

“Crueldad es decirle a un hipocondríaco, ¡pero qué bien te ves!”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como todos los miércoles, hoy es día del Correo. Por favor, si me escribes, envíame nombre completo y la población o ciudad donde estás. Gracias.

Enrique Maristani, de Caracas, pregunta…: “¿Ud. cree que Guillermo Vento hubiera sido tan buen catcher en Grandes Ligas, como lo fue en Venezuela?”.

Amigo Quique…: Hubiera sido mucho mejor en las Mayores, gracias a los entrenadores, bates a su medida y a su gusto, más los terrenos de juego. Vento fue un caso como muchos en el Caribe, Tetelo Vargas en Dominicana, Peruchín Cepeda en Puerto Rico o Manuel (Cocaína) García y Lázaro Salazar en Cuba. De haber sido blancos estarían en El Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown.

Víctor. M. Rascón V, de Caborca, pregunta: “¿Qué le hubiera agradado más, estar en el Hall de Fama de Cooperstown, o que construyeran en su país un estadio de beisbol de primera calidad con su nombre?”.

Amigo Victoriano: Ninguno de esos dos importantes honores me han preocupado nunca, porque no he trabajado pensando en eso. Además, muchos otros los merecen antes que yo.

Yamilet Álvarez J, de Cartagena, pregunta: “Para un trabajo universitario, necesito los nombres de los primeros elevados al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown en 1936. ¿Puede ayudarme?”.

Amiga Yamy: En 1936 eligieron, pero no podían elevar porque no habían construido el museo. Los elevaron en 1939 con todos los de esos cuatro años. Los de 1936, Babe Ruth, Honus Wagner, Ty Cobb, Walter Jonson y Christy Mathewson.

Altivino Pizagalli, de Flushuing, Nueva York, pregunta: “¿Cierto que Albert Pujols es el único que durante 12 temporadas fue el mejor de todos los primera bases en jonrones, impulsadas, total de bases alcanzadas, batazos de extrabases y porcentaje de embasado?”.

Amigo Al: Así es, de 2001 a 2012.

Yardily M. Viloria P. de La Habana, pregunta: “¿Algún lanzdor ha abierto más de un juego de Serie Mudial por equipos diferentes?”.

Amigo Yayi: Jack (El Gato) Morris, por los Tigres en 1984; con los Twins 1991, y los Blue Jays 1992. Su record en Series Mundiales, 7-4, 3.80, en 13 juegos que abrió, y tiró cinco completos.

Guillermo Acevedo Q. de Obregón, pregunta: “¿Cuál es el nombre completo del pitcher de los Dodgers, Víctor Cruz?”.

Víctor Aaron Cruz, 27 años, nativo de Tuxpan, México, con dos temporadas en las Mayores, tiene record de 6-1, 2.75, y 56 strikeouts en 55.2 innings.

