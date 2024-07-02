Image Credit: MLB

The following was announced by Major League Baseball on Monday, July 1st – Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. named American League Player of the Week; Cincinnati’s Jonathan India named National League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been selected the American League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet, and Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India has been named the National League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet.

Guerrero Jr. earned his fifth career Player of the Week Award after previously winning once in 2022 (6/21); once in 2021 (6/28); and twice in 2019 (8/5 and 5/20). The award marks the first for the Blue Jays since Matt Chapman won last year on April 10th. India claimed his first career honor and is the second Reds player to win this season, following his teammate Spencer Steer, who won on April 8th.

*Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays (*@vladdyjr27)

The 25-year-old hit .500 (13-for-26) with four homers, 17 RBI, five doubles, six runs scored, a 1.154 slugging percentage and a .519 on-base percentage in six games last week.

The three-time All-Star led the Majors in slugging, OPS (1.673), RBI and total bases (30); tied for the Major League lead in homers; tied for third in batting average; and led the AL in hits (13), doubles and extra-base hits (9).

The 2021 Ted Williams All-Star Game MVP recorded multiple hits in five of his six games last week, starting the week with three hits on Tuesday at Boston and picking up three hits again on Saturday against the Yankees. His three-hit game on Saturday marked his third career game with at least six RBI after he also drove home six runs on May 23 rd last year and drove home a career-high seven runs on April 27, 2021.

last year and drove home a career-high seven runs on April 27, 2021. The 2021 Silver Slugger had at least two RBI in all but one of his games last week, snapping a six-game streak with at least two RBI on Sunday that dated back to June 23 rd . It is the longest streak in Toronto’s history, surpassing a pair of previous five-game streaks with at least two RBI set by Eric Hinske (4/8-4/12/2005) and matched by Frank Catalanotto (9/29-10/2/2005).

. It is the longest streak in Toronto’s history, surpassing a pair of previous five-game streaks with at least two RBI set by Eric Hinske (4/8-4/12/2005) and matched by Frank Catalanotto (9/29-10/2/2005). The defending Home Run Derby Champion homered in three straight games from Thursday through Saturday, marking the fifth time in his career that he has homered in three straight games and the first time since last September.

Jonathan India, Cincinnati Reds (@jonathan_india)

The 27-year-old hit .538 (14-for-26) with five RBI, 10 doubles, four walks, eight runs scored, two stolen bases, a .923 slugging percentage and a .613 on-base percentage in seven games last week.

The Florida native led the Majors in batting average, hits (14), doubles and extra-base hits (10); ranked third in on-base percentage and total bases (24); ranked fourth in OPS (1.536); and fifth in slugging.

The 2021 National League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year hit a double in all seven of his games last week and has a double in eight consecutive games since June 23 rd , marking the longest such streak in Reds’ history. According to Elias, it is tied for the second-longest streak in Major League history since 1900 with Derrek Lee (4/23-5/23/2007) and Yadier Molina (7/24-8/2/2016) behind a nine-game streak by Bo Bichette from July 31-August 8, 2019.

, marking the longest such streak in Reds’ history. According to Elias, it is tied for the second-longest streak in Major League history since 1900 with Derrek Lee (4/23-5/23/2007) and Yadier Molina (7/24-8/2/2016) behind a nine-game streak by Bo Bichette from July 31-August 8, 2019. The fifth overall selection in the 2018 Draft has a hit in each of his last 12 games, including a stretch of eight consecutive games with multiple hits from June 22 nd -29 th . His eight straight multi-hit games are tied for the third-longest streak in Reds’ history and marked the longest streak since Chris Stynes also had multiple hits in eight straight games from July 8-18, 2000.

-29 . His eight straight multi-hit games are tied for the third-longest streak in Reds’ history and marked the longest streak since Chris Stynes also had multiple hits in eight straight games from July 8-18, 2000. Overall, India’s current 12-game hitting streak is the second-longest of his career, after he had a hit in 16 straight games from August 16-September 4, 2022. During the current streak, he is batting .489/.549/.822 (22-for-45) with a homer, six RBI, 12 doubles, five walks and 11 runs scored.

Other noteworthy AL performances last week included outfielder Aaron Judge (.524, 3 HR, 12 RBI, 1 2B, 3 BB, 6 R, 1.000 SLG) of the New York Yankees; third baseman José Ramírez (.345, 4 HR, 9 RBI, 3 2B, 7 R, 1 SB, .862 SLG) and starting pitcher Tanner Bibee (2-0, 2.25 ERA, 2 GS, 12.0 IP, 9 H, 1 BB, 10 SO) of the Cleveland Guardians; outfielder George Springer (.500, 3 HR, 10 RBI, 2 2B, 2 BB, 4 R, 1.050 SLG, .565 OBP) of the Toronto Blue Jays; third baseman Rafael Devers (.444, 4 HR, 6 RBI, 1 2B, 1 BB, 6 R, 1.167 SLG) of the Boston Red Sox; starting pitcher Seth Lugo (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 2 GS, 12.0 IP, 6 H, 3 BB, 18 SO), first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino (.407, 3 HR, 9 RBI, 1 2B, 1 BB, 5 R, .778 SLG) and closer James McArthur (0.00 ERA, 4 G, 2 SV, 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 BB, 1 SO) of the Kansas City Royals; shortstop Gunnar Henderson (.393, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 2 2B, 3 BB, 8 R) and outfielder/designated hitter Heston Kjerstad (.438, 2 HR, 8 RBI, 2 2B, 3 BB, 3 R, .939 SLG) of the Baltimore Orioles; starting pitcher Taj Bradley (1-0, 0.82 ERA, 2 GS, 11.0 IP, 5 H, 6 BB, 19 SO) of the Tampa Bay Rays; and Texas Rangers rookie outfielder Wyatt Langford (.308, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 1 2B, 1 3B, 4 BB, 4 R), who hit for the 11th cycle in franchise history on Sunday night.

Other noteworthy NL performances for the week included third baseman Matt Chapman (.385, 3 HR, 9 RBI, 2 2B, 4 BB, 7 R, .808 SLG) of the San Francisco Giants; catcher Kyle Higashioka (.353, 3 HR, 10 RBI, 1 2B, 1 BB, 5 R, .941 SLG) and rookie outfielder Jackson Merrill (.346, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 2 2B, 5 R) of the San Diego Padres; closer Ryan Helsley (4.50 ERA, 4 SV, 4.0 IP, 3 H, 3 BB, 6 SO) and starting pitcher Lance Lynn (2-0, 0.71 ERA, 2 GS, 12.2 IP, 6 H, 1 BB, 11 SO) of the St. Louis Cardinals; starting pitchers Aaron Nola (1-1, 2.63 ERA, 2 GS, 13.2 IP, 12 H, 0 BB, 15 SO) and Cristopher Sánchez (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 GS, 1 CG, 1 SHO, 9.0 IP, 3 H, 0 BB, 9 SO) of the Philadelphia Phillies; starting pitcher Gavin Stone (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 CG, 1 SHO, 9.0 IP, 4 H, 0 BB, 7 SO), designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (.238, 3 HR, 5 RBI, 7 BB, 6 R, .414 OBP) and shortstop Miguel Rojas (.444, 4 RBI, 2 2B, 2 BB, 3 R, .500 OBP) of the Los Angeles Dodgers; second baseman Ketel Marte (.429, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 3 2B, 5 BB, 7 R, .857 SLG) of the Arizona Diamondbacks; third baseman Mark Vientos (.333, 3 HR, 7 RBI, 1 2B, 3 BB, 5 R, .889 SLG) and reliever Dedniel Núñez (2-0, 0.00 ERA, 2 G, 4.2 IP, 4 H, 1 BB, 3 SO) of the New York Mets; India’s teammate starting pitcher Carson Spiers (2-0, 3.00 ERA, 2 GS, 12.0 IP, 10 H, 2 BB, 9 SO) of the Reds; shortstop CJ Abrams (.500, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 2 2B, 5 BB, 5 R, .640 OBP) of the Washington Nationals; and rookie outfielder Jackson Chourio (.364, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 1 2B, 1 BB, 6 R) of the Milwaukee Brewers.