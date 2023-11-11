Three Valuable Prospects in the MLB – Tres Valiosos Prospectos en la MLB

“Write… Write, something will remain”… Kotepa Delgado.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – A man from Maracaibero and a man from Caracas appear among the top three mentioned yesterday by Baseball América, as the most promising prospects of the moment for Major League Baseball.

Number one is 23-year-old Yankees second baseman Caleb Durbin, a native of Lake Forest, Illinois. He has played in five seasons, up to Triple A, during which he has batted .307, 29 home runs, 265 RBIs and is very fast, with 202 steals in 234 attempts.

The Zulian of tge story is Jackson Chourio, whom the Brewers hope can play third base. In Milwaukee they are very attentive to what this 19-year-old young man, a right-handed hitter, achieves in the Venezuelan League, with the Águilas del Zulia, since he is considered one of the most consistent young men in baseball today.

On January 15, 2021, Jackson received a bonus from the Milwaukee team for $1,900,000.

Brewers scouts are not sure that this young man can successfully play third base in the Majors, but they comment that what is important and valuable is his batting skills.

The native of Caracas is Damiano Palmegiani, 23 years old, logically, the son of Italians. When he was four years old, they took him to live in Canada, but he says that he is still Venezuelan and that is how it appears on all immigration and baseball documents.

In five seasons in the minors with the Blue Jays, up to Triple A, he has batted .240, with 61 home runs and 238 RBIs. In Toronto they plan to take him to spring training in 2024, to see if he can handle some of the infield positions.

These young people are constantly followed during the winter by the scouts of their organizations. They not only observe what they can do on the playing field, but also their behavior in their personal lives off the field.

MLB has recently shown special attention to the habits of ballplayers in their daily activities. They have even adopted special measures, such as, for example, regarding how they behave in their marital relations.

And they have established very severe penalties for violators of laws on domestic violence.

Psychologists who work with big leaguers have established that private life totally influences how much the player can do in his intense work in the Major Leagues.

In recent years, they have worked long and deeply on this issue.

(En Español)

Tres Valiosos Prospectos en la MLB

“Escribe… Escribe, que algo queda”… Kotepa Delgado.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – UN maracaibero y un caraqueño, aparecen entre los tres primeros mencionados ayer por Baseball América, como los prospectos más prometedores del momento para Major League Baseball.

El número uno es Caleb Durbin, segunda base de los Yankees, de 23 años, nativo de Lake Forest, Illinois. Ha jugado en cinco temporadas, hasta Triple A, durante las cuales ha dejado promedio al bate de .307, 29 jonrones, 265 impulsadas y es muy veloz, con 202 robos en 234 intentos.

El zuliano de la historia es Jackson Chourio, de quien desean los Cerveceros pueda jugar en tercera base. En Milwaukee están muy atentos a lo que logra este muchacho de 19 años, bateador derecho, en la Liga Venezolana, con las Águilas del Zulia, ya que es considerado uno de los más consistentes jóvenes del beisbol actual.

Jackson recibió el 15 de enero de 2021, un bono del equipo de Milwaukee, por un millón 900 mil dólares.

Los scouts de los Cerveceros, no están seguros de que este joven pueda jugar con éxito en tercera base de las Mayores, pero comentan que lo importante y valioso son las habilidades suyas al bate.

El nativo de Caracas es Damiano Palmegiani, de 23 años, lógicamente, hijo de italianos. Cuando tenía cuatro años de edad, lo llevaron a vivir en Canadá, pero él dice que sigue siendo venezolano y así aparece en todos los documentos de inmigración y del beisbol.

En cinco temporadas por las menores con los Blue Jays, hasta Triple A, ha bateado para .240, con 61 cuadrangulares y 238 carreras remolcadas. En Toronto planifican llevarlo a los entrenamientos de 2024, a ver si puede ya con algunas de las posiciones del infield.

Estos jóvenes son seguidos constantemente durante el invierno por los scouts de sus organizaciones. No solo les observan lo que pueden hacer en el campo de juego, sino también, el comportamiento en la vida personal.

MLB ha demostrado últimamente especial atención a las costumbres de los peloteros en sus actividades del diario vivir. Incluso, han adoptado especiales medidas, como por ejemplo, en cuanto a cómo llevan las relaciones maritales.

Y han establecido sanciones muy severas para los infractores.

Los psicólogos que trabajan con los bigleaguers, han establecido que la vida privada influye totalmente en cuánto puede hacer el pelotero en su intensa labor en las Grandes Ligas.

En los últimos años, han trabajado mucho y profundamente en este asunto.

