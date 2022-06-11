Trevino The New Unsung Yankee Walks It Off

Bill Menzel/ Latino Sports

Bronx, NY- Jose Trevino sat on the bench Friday night at Yankee Stadium and was ready if and when manager Aaron Boone needed him. He has become a New York Yankees unexpected and successful player that wasn’t in the plan when the final roster was constructed in early April.

But this has become a special season for the Yankees. They continue to win ballgames and Trevino was the extra inning hero Fridsy evening with a pinch hit walk-off single in the 13th inning that earned the Yankees a 2-1 win over the Chicago Cubs.

Trevino in baseball terms has become a unsung hero for a Yankees team that has two catchers on a roster after trading Gary Sanchez during the offseason to the Minnesota Twins.

Trevino, though, has been producing when inserted in the starting lineup. Friday night, Boone inserted the struggling Kyle Hihashioka in the lineup, hitless in five at bats with two strikeouts.

Said Boone about Trevino, “Just a great job at getting ready. A really good at-bat, got a pitch he could handle, and just stuck it.”

The Yankees acquired the 29-year old Trevino from the Texas Rangers for right-hander Albert Abreu and left-hander Robert Ahistrom. He hit .239 with five home runs and 30 RBI for the Rangers last season in 81 starts.

Yankees fans were looking for a viable and experienced catcher in return for Sanchez and the trade delivered Ben Rortvedt from the Twins, along with infielders Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Rortvedt, a highly touted 24 year old, was named “Best Defensive Catcher” in the Twins minor league system by Baseball America but has not made his Yankees debut due to knee surgery. Veteran Rob Brantly was also on the roster and two weeks ago was outrighted to Triple A Scranton/Wilkes Barre.

But finding Trevino has provided a nice role for the Yankees. He has become a fan favorite and many who remained in the capacity crowd at Yankee Stadium were calling his name as the game moved into the 13th inning.

Trevino was the last utility player on the bench and has become accustomed to being available when needed. He quietly goes about his business and approached the plate as fans were aware this could be the moment to end a long night in the Bronx.

“I don’t know what everybody believes in, but I know what I believe in,”Trevino said as a tired Yankees team quickly dressed and exited after arriving back in New York at 5am coming off a comeback win against the Twins in Minnesota.

Said Trevino,”I believe I get a little extra help every time something like that happens.”

The pinch-hit walk-off single was the second for the Yankees this season. Gleyber Torres, who accounted for the Yankees first run with his 11th home run in the 4th inning, delivered a walk-off in mid April against the Cleveland Indians.

Until that game winning hit, the Yankees and Indians struggled getting runners home and went a combined 0-for-37 with runners in scoring position. So the Yankees continued to improve their best mark in baseball (42-16) and the fans got what they asked for.

Trevino got that extra incentive knowing his son, Joshua, celebrating his 4th birthday at home in Texas, was watching the game as it unfolded. Joshua wanted the Yankees to win and his father to be that hero the for his birthday.

Trevino said he got the help and believed the hit would happen. The unsung hero of the Yankees will always have a role and in the record books as the first pinch hit walk off by a Yankee in extra innings since Ryan LaMarre in June of 2001 versus the Phillies in the 10th inning.

Another Yankees win in what has become a special first few months of the season, and Trevino’s teammates know how significant it was bringing him to the Bronx.

“It was a great move for us,” said starter Luis Severino, who did not get the decision after allowing one earned run in 6.0 innings. “He’s been great all year. He’s a great catcher and he’s starting to hit.”

And that hit could eventually mean more starts as a regular in the Yankees lineup. Trevino said the Yankees just needed that one hit. He got it.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer @Latinosports.com