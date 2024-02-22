Trout Wants a Winning Team – Trout Desea Un Equipo Ganador 

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The Question of the Week: On Thursday, March 28, at 5:10 pm, the Reds will visit the Nationals in the opening game of the Major Leagues. The 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden, has been invited to throw the first pitch. Who was the first President in such a ceremony and when?

The Answer: The 27th President of the United States, William Howard Taft, was the first in that office to throw the opening pitch of a Major League season, on April 14, 1910.

He did it from his box, dressed to mitigate the spring cold, with an elegant black coat up to his knees and a hat of the same color. He sported an enormous, pure gray mustache. Senators pitcher Walter Johnson caught the pitch.

Very distressed millionaire

Mike Trout says he is frustrated, and desperate to play in a World Series. But with Shohei Ohtani pitching and hitting, it wasn’t possible. Now, when the Japanese earns his $700 million in Los Angeles and not in Anaheim, it will be much more difficult.

Trout has played 13 seasons and has only been in one postseason, just in the division series, when the Royals swept the Angels in 2014.

Trout has been the American League Most Valuable Player three times, and earns $37,116,667 annually in Anaheim until 2030, but he revealed on Tuesday that he does not rule out the possibility that, at any time, he may demand to be sent to another team. That’s life!…

-o-o-o-

“Poverty is, simply, lack of culture”… Joseph McKadew.

-o-o-o-

Why sell such a good business?

The Nationals have been for sale for two years, but now the family that owns them has ordered the group’s chief executive Mark Lerner, not to sell them.

He explained: “They just agreed that it’s not the best time to sell the franchise.”

They bought the team from Major League Baseball in 2006 for $450 million. Forbes magazine reported last year that it was valued at $2 billion.

Chicago fans asking for Cody Bellinger

Demanding Cubs fans want 28-year-old centerfielder Cody Bellinger to return to the team. But what the player aspires to, not yet revealed to journalists, is not accepted.

Bellinger hit for .307 last year with 26 home runs.

-o-o-o-

“Injustice! No person who creates an inheritance receives it”… Joseph McKadew.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Trout Desea Un Equipo Ganado

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: El jueves, 28 de marzo, a las 5:10 de la tarde, los Rojos visitarán a los Nationals en juego inaugural de Grandes Ligas. El Presidente 46 de Estados Unidos, Joe Biden, ha sido invitado a tirar la primera pelota. ¿Quién fue el primer Presidente en tal ceremonia y cuándo?

La Respuesta: El Presidente 27 de Estados Unidos, William Howard Taft, fue el primero en ese cargo que tiró la pelota inaugural de una temporada de Grandes Ligas, el 14 de abril de 1910. Lo hizo desde su palco, trajeado para mitigar el frío primaveral, con elegante abrigo negro hasta las rodillas y sombrero del mismo color. Lucía bigotes enormes, de puras canas. Le recibió el envío, el pitcher de los Senadores, Walter Johnson. Multimillonario muy angustiado Mike Trout se dice frustrado y desesperado por jugar en una Serie Mundial. Pero con Shohei Ohtani lanzando y bateando, no fue posible. Ahora, cuando el japonés cobra sus $700 millones en Los Ángeles y no en Anaheim, será mucho más difícil Trout ha jugado 13 campañas y solamente ha estado en una postemporada, apenas en la serie divisional, cuando en 2014 los Royals barrieron a los Angelinos. Trout ha sido tres veces Más Valioso de la Americana, cobra en Anaheim anualmente, 37 millones 116 mil 667 dólares, hasta 2030, pero reveló el martes, que no descarta la posibilidad de que, en cualquier momento, exija lo manden a otro equipo … ¡Así es la vida!…

-o-o-o-

“La pobreza es, simplemente, falta de cultura”… Joseph McKadew.

-o-o-o-

¿Por qué vender tan buen negocio?

Los Nationals han estado dos años en venta, pero ahora la familia propietaria ha ordenado al jefe del grupo, Mark Lerner, no venderlos.

Explicó: “Simplemente acordaron que no es el mejor momento para salir de la franquicia”.

Ellos le compraron el equipo a Major League Baseball en 2006, por 450 millones de dólares. La revista Forbes informó el año pasado que, entonces, estaba ya valorado en dos mil millones de dólares.

Chicago pide a Cody Bellinger

Los exigentes fanáticos de los Cachorros quieren que el centerfielder, de 24 años, Cody Bellinger, regrese al equipo. Pero, lo que aspira el pelotero, no revelado aún a los periodistas, no es aceptado.

Bellinger bateó el año pasado para .307 y despachó 26 jonrones.

-o-o-o-

“¡Injusticia! Ninguna persona que crea una herencia, la recibe”… Joseph McKadew.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelotaen la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5