Tuesday night at the Stadium: Miggy’s Farewell Tour, The Martian’s Home-Debut, and Stanton’s Career Milestone

Fans send Miguel Cabrera heart-warming send off in the Bronx - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — A well-deserved tribute to a Venezuelan icon Miguel Cabrera, the home-debut of 20-year-old Dominican Republic native Jasson Domínguez, and a historical career milestone for Giancarlo Stanton — all unfolded on Tuesday evening in the Tigers-Yankees series opener at Yankee Stadium. What a night! 

Yankees pay homage to future Cooperstown Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera

Miguel Cabrera, a 12-time All-Star, seven-time Silver Slugger, and five-time LatinoMVP award winner, from Maracay, Venezuela, received three special gifts from the Yankees in a pregame ceremony to celebrate his legendary 21-year MLB career, and final series in the Bronx.

Miguel Cabrera tips cap to Yankee Stadium crowd – Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

The Yankees presented Miggy with an authentic ‘161st Street-Yankee Stadium,’ subway sign signed by the 2023 roster, and a beautiful custom painting of the 2012 American League Triple Crown winner hitting a home run off of Yankee-great, and Cooperstown Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera. Additionally, the organization made a $10,000 donation to Cabrera’s foundation, The Miguel Cabrera Foundation, unveiling a life-size check to him on-the-field. 

Miguel Cabrera with Aaron Judge and Luis Severino in pregame ceremony holding 161st Street-Yankee Stadium subway sign signed by the 2023 roster – Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

(Left to Right in pregame ceremony) Gleyber Torres, Miguel Cabrera holding custom painting, Aaron Judge, Luis Severino, Oswaldo Cabrera, Oswald Peraza, Everson Pereira, bench coach Carlos Mendoza, and manager Aaron Boone – Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

All-around, a job well-done by the Yankees, paying tribute to the 40-year-old, who is engraved as one of the greatest right-handed hitters of this century. 

The Martian Lands In The Bronx 

Jasson Dominguez first career double on Tuesday night – Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Jasson Domínguez, the Bronx Bombers No. 2 ranked switch-hitting prospect, took the league by storm this past weekend against the Astros in Houston — connecting for two home runs within his first-three career MLB games. He became the fourth Yankee in franchise history to complete the feat (Aaron Judge in 2016, Joe Lefebvre in 1980, and Yogi Berra in 1946). 

To follow up the electric three-game sample size, on Tuesday night in his home-debut, ‘the Martian,’ acknowledged the Yankee Stadium ‘Bleacher Creatures,’ with an interesting, yet entertaining roll-call gesture from the well-known film E.T. 

“Yeah, it’s from the movie E.T.,” Domínguez said through the Yankees team-interpreter Marlon Abreu. He later revealed that he hadn’t seen the movie yet, then pointed to Abreu with a bright smile, relaying the message that Abreu was the one, who gave him the idea… Abreu’s response: “Nah, a combination of people, right?”

(Note: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, premiered in theaters in June of 1982 — Dominguez was born in February of 2003).

Oswaldo Cabrera, Jasson Domínguez, and Luis Severino in Yankees dugout – Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Anyways, ‘the Martian,’ doubled in his final at-bat of the night, which marked his first career-hit at Yankee Stadium. 

“Incredible, just being here at the stadium as a player is such a great experience overall,” Domínguez said. “Very exciting.” 

Jassson Domínguez and Aaron Judge – Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

“From my point of view, you see it’s the same baseball. Of course, you know many differences. You have so many more fans in the stands and a lot of excitement. But I think after the first couple of days, I’ve been able to bring down the excitement and kinda like, even enjoy it more. So, it’s been great.”

Giancarlo Stanton hits 400th career home run

Giancarlo Stanton connects for 400th career home run – Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Giancarlo Stanton, a five-time All-Star, and 2014 National League LatinoMVP award winner, ‘tattooed,’ a 1-1 84 MPH slider off of Tigers right-hander José Cisnero in the bottom of the sixth, to mark his 400th career home run. 

The exit velocity projected out to 116.8 MPH off-the-bat with an approximate distance measuring at 451 feet. 

“The guy made a great catch on it,” Stanton said in the postgame on the fan who caught the HR ball. “I just met him outside. I gave him and his family balls and bats, and talked to them for a little bit there. They don’t speak too good of English and I don’t speak Spanish, so I’d rather an interpreter, but it was cool to be able to meet them and get that exchange.” 

400 trips around the bases for Giancarlo Stanton – Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

The 33-year-old Stanton, a California native, who is of Puerto Rican and African-American descent from his mother’s side, became the 58th player in MLB history to reach the career plateau of 400 career-homers. He is also the fourth fastest player to hit the 400 career-HR benchmark, only behind Mark McGwire, Babe Ruth and Alex Rodríguez. 

Furthermore, in 1,520 games played throughout his 14-year career, Stanton’s hit 133 HR in pinstripes (2018-2023) and 267 HR as a member of the Marlins organization (2010-2017). 

Giancarlo Stanton hits 400th career HR on Tuesday night – Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

“It’s pretty awesome,” Stanton explained following the Yankees 5-1 win. “Especially with how the year has gone for me personally. You know, not how I would’ve liked or prepped for, but I’m glad I was able to do something cool like that.”

Giancarlo Stanton receives curtain call from Yankee crowd of 31,553 – Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Robert Rizzo is a journalist and co-editor of Latino Sports – Email: RobertRiz994@gmail.com

