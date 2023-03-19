Turner Delivers In The Clutch – USA Advances to WBC Semifinals

Team USA and Trea Turner - Image Credit: World Baseball Classic/MLB

MIAMI, FL– What a turn of events in Saturday’s WBC Quarterfinal game between Team USA and Team Venezuela as 35,792 stood on their feet for all nine-innings to witness a thriller with a combined total of 16 runs scored on 23 hits, and 14 different pitchers used. But, essentially one crack of the bat by Trea Turner clinched Team USA’s spot in the WBC Semifinal Round.

TVT GRAND SALAMI 💣 pic.twitter.com/VbD5no6E2X — USA Baseball (@USABaseball) March 19, 2023

Turner, 29, of the Philadelphia Phillies, basically lost his voice due to the atmosphere on Saturday. During the postgame, Turner described the intensity and what led to his clutch gene coming alive in the top of the eighth inning as Team USA was trailing 7-5.

“Just trying to find my swing… Just get the barrel on it and not do too much. It was electric, it was really fun. I didn’t even know what I really did. I feel like I blacked out.”

Turner added: “We wanted to match the energy tonight because we knew that we were basically going to be playing on the road. The fans were electric, and those guys (Team Venezuela) were tough. Just gotta keep battling and match that energy. I’m glad we came out on top because that was a fun one.”

Nolan Arenado loves being teammates with Trea Turner. #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/0XsivyA23P — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 19, 2023

“Thats one of the greatest games I’ve ever been a part of,” Team USA manager Mark DeRosa said.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Team Cuba will face Team USA in the WBC Semifinal Round on Sunday night March 19th at loanDepot Park in Miami, Florida. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 pm ET with the broadcast on FOX Sports 1 (FS1).

The winner of USA-Cuba will move onto the WBC Championship game played on Tuesday evening March 21st and face the winner of Team Mexico and Team Japan.

