Minnesota Twins announce Pablo Day for each of Pablo López' 2024 home starts. López was named a finalist for the 2023 American League LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher award - Image Credit: Minnesota Twins

The following was recently announced by the Minnesota Twins – Twins and López family announce special, community-focused ‘Pablo Day’ ticket package; A portion of the proceeds from each package sold will benefit local nonprofits Children’s Minnesota, Project Success and Ruff Start Rescue

The Minnesota Twins, in partnership with Pablo and Kaylee López, announced a special ‘Pablo Day’ ticket package for each of Pablo’s home starts at Target Field from May to September that includes a commemorative jersey and philanthropic contributions to three local nonprofits designated by the López family. We all love Pablo Day and now it means even more!! With this ticket package you receive a Venezuela themed jersey and proceeds from each ticket sold will benefit some of Pablo's favorite organizations!https://t.co/p2AGTvjgWq pic.twitter.com/RWCAoodrmw — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 8, 2024

The new “Pablo Day” package includes a ticket to the next Twins home game that López starts, plus a unique, Pablo-themed jersey whose design pays homage to the All-Star’s Venezuelan roots. A portion of the proceeds from each package sold will benefit a trio of local nonprofits specially selected by Pablo and Kaylee López: Children’s Minnesota, Project Success and Ruff Start Rescue. This limited-quantity ticket package will be available for purchase at twins.com/PabloDay beginning approximately 48 hours before Pablo’s next scheduled home start. Fans will be able to sign up via the link to receive email notifications regarding the Pablo Day ticket package; updates will be emailed once starting pitcher probables for each upcoming López home start are announced. Pablo Day ticket package holders will be seated together in a designated area of Target Field.

The inspiration came from Pablo and Kaylee López’s love of Twins fans, their dedication to the local community and their desire to help. More information about the nonprofits, each of which holds special meaning to Pablo and Kaylee, is below: