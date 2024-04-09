The following was recently announced by the Minnesota Twins – Twins and López family announce special, community-focused ‘Pablo Day’ ticket package; A portion of the proceeds from each package sold will benefit local nonprofits Children’s Minnesota, Project Success and Ruff Start Rescue
The Minnesota Twins, in partnership with Pablo and Kaylee López, announced a special ‘Pablo Day’ ticket package for each of Pablo’s home starts at Target Field from May to September that includes a commemorative jersey and philanthropic contributions to three local nonprofits designated by the López family.
We all love Pablo Day and now it means even more!!
With this ticket package you receive a Venezuela themed jersey and proceeds from each ticket sold will benefit some of Pablo's favorite organizations!https://t.co/p2AGTvjgWq pic.twitter.com/RWCAoodrmw
— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 8, 2024
The new “Pablo Day” package includes a ticket to the next Twins home game that López starts, plus a unique, Pablo-themed jersey whose design pays homage to the All-Star’s Venezuelan roots. A portion of the proceeds from each package sold will benefit a trio of local nonprofits specially selected by Pablo and Kaylee López: Children’s Minnesota, Project Success and Ruff Start Rescue. This limited-quantity ticket package will be available for purchase at twins.com/PabloDay beginning approximately 48 hours before Pablo’s next scheduled home start. Fans will be able to sign up via the link to receive email notifications regarding the Pablo Day ticket package; updates will be emailed once starting pitcher probables for each upcoming López home start are announced. Pablo Day ticket package holders will be seated together in a designated area of Target Field.
The inspiration came from Pablo and Kaylee López’s love of Twins fans, their dedication to the local community and their desire to help. More information about the nonprofits, each of which holds special meaning to Pablo and Kaylee, is below:
- Children’s Minnesota is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that champions the health needs of children and families across its two hospitals, nine primary care clinics, seven rehabilitation centers and nine specialty care sites; it is one of the largest freestanding pediatric health systems in the U.S. Independent and nonprofit since 1924, Children’s Minnesota is regularly ranked by U.S. News and World Report as a top children’s hospital and remains the only health system and Level 1 Trauma Center in Minnesota to provide care exclusively to children from before birth through young adulthood.
- Founded in 1994, Project Success believes that the key to success exists within each individual and works with schools across the Twin Cities metro area to connect students with their purpose through a proven methodology of experiential learning. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization strives to motivate and inspire every student to dream about their futures, create a plan to get there and equips students with the tools and support they need to achieve their goals.
- Ruff Start Rescue is a foster-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit companion animal rescue in Princeton, Minnesota that strives for a world where every companion animal has a safe and loving home, and that each family has the knowledge and resources to give their animals the lives they deserve. Founded in 2010, it is dedicated to saving the lives of animals in need, and improving animal welfare across communities through adoption, education and providing resources for people and pets.
