Twins Draw Even In Best Of Three Series In LA

Bailey Ober of the Minnesota Twins - Image Credit: Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — After a twelve-inning game last night that was just under four hours. Ending when the “Ghost” runner ended up at third base, followed by two intentional walks and a walk-off walk. The Dodgers got lucky this time. If MLB is trying to sell that finish as exciting baseball to the few still left in the ballpark who were part of the 49,749 for Mookie Betts Bobblehead night, I have a bridge in Brooklyn I can sell them.

The Dodger bullpen struggles when their starter can not go seven innings. And that happened again last night when Noah Syndergaard, 1-3, 5.94 ERA, left after four innings with a 5-2 lead. So now they looked to their veteran superstar Clayton Kershaw, 6-2, 2.36 ERA, to again give them seven or more quality innings and give the bullpen a rest. But, unfortunately, that was not to be, as he lasted only four innings and left with a line of four innings, seven hits, two runs earned, one walk, and seven strikeouts.

In the meantime, Minnesota’s big righty starter Bailey Ober kept the Dodgers from scoring for 4.2 innings. Finishing with a line of six innings, one run earned, one walk, and six strikeouts.

Bailey Ober, Nasty 83mph Changeup. 👌 pic.twitter.com/aVWw3bijTM — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 17, 2023

What is becoming a big problem for the Dodgers is the inability to keep runners from stealing bases, and backup catcher Austin Barnes in particular, is struggling. He has been throwing side-arm to second base, suggesting he may have a shoulder problem. Tonight four Twins runners stole second base on him.

Please make no mistake about it. The Twins are an excellent team and will be near the top of the pile come playoff time. Their big signing this winter was Carlos Correa from Ponce, Puerto Rico. He has been off to a slow start and is batting only .201 with six home runs and twenty-three RBIs. However, he will improve as the season progresses, making Minnesota an even better club.

So the Dodgers showed some weakness in the first two games of this three-game series and still only lost one. That’s how you stay ahead of the pack.

