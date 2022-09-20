Two Great Awards, One Bad Inning – Rays Weekend

Tampa Bay, FL- Prior to Friday night’s game against the Texas Rangers, Latino Sports founder, Julio Pabon and I had the pleasure of presenting the LatinoMVP Rookie Of The Year awards to Randy Arozarena (2020) and Wander Franco (2021). Okay, I will say it… it was “Wanderfull”! Well deserved for both players.

Unfortunately, the Rays had one bad inning in which the Rangers scored all four runs in their 4-3 victory. In the fourth inning, after starter Corey Kluber got the first two batters out, the Rangers had four straight hits culminating in a two-run home run by former Ray, Nathaniel Lowe. The Rangers rally wiped out a quick 2-0 lead by the Rays. Tampa Bay scored another run in the sixth but were held in check by five relief pitchers to hold on for the win.

On Saturday, the Rays Isaac Paredes had two RBI and Taylor Walls hit his 7th home run to lead the Rays to a 5-1 win. On “bullpen” day, Shawn Armstrong started and five relievers held the Rangers to one run. The win went to Ryan Yarbrough, who won his second game of the season.

On Sunday afternoon, Rays left-hander Jeffrey Springs pitched 5.2 innings giving up only two runs for the win in the 5-3 victory. Back-to-back home runs by Christian Bethancourt and Jose Siri in the second inning gave the Rays a 2-1 lead and added two more runs in the third on three straight hits to grab a 4-1 lead, which they never relinquished, and wound up winning 5-3.

Coming up for the Rays is a critical week facing the West Division leading Houston Astros followed by a four-game season ending homestand against the Toronto Blue Jays.

