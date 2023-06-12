Two Out Of Three… Again!!!

Shane McClanahan, current MLB season leader in wins and second in ERA - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Rays Weekend Update

Friday, June 9th: Tampa Bay 8 – Texas 3

Paredes 6, Texas 3!!!

Isaac Paredes (Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico) drove in the first six runs with two home runs and a double to ‘single handedly’ defeat the AL West division leading Texas Rangers.

ROCK 'EM 'SAAC 'EM BOP 'EM pic.twitter.com/gOy0RO8pUC — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 10, 2023

A walk to Jose Siri (Sabana Grande de Boya, Dominican Republic) and three singles added two more runs in the sixth to complete the scoring. Tyler Glasnow pitched another gem, giving up one hit, one earned run, and struck out six for his first victory of the season. Texas had only three hits in the game but all were home runs. Could it be a record?

Saturday, June 10th: Texas 8 – Tampa Bay 4

The Brothers Lowe

In the second game of the series, Josh Lowe and Nathanial were in their teams starting lineup. Both brothers brought the lineup cards out to home plate before the game.

A special moment shared between brothers 💙 Nathaniel and Josh Lowe took out the lineup cards for their respective teams before today's game!@Rangers | #StraightUpTX pic.twitter.com/4cR2JFSx9C — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) June 10, 2023

Taj Bradley plus four relievers, including José Lopez (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic) making his MLB debut, could not stop the Rangers. Shortstop Corey Seager went 5-for-5 including a double and a home run.

Corey Seager turns this ball around in a hurry. 😳 pic.twitter.com/iclmCIMJcM — MLB (@MLB) June 10, 2023

Rays catcher Francisco Mejía (Bani, Dominican Republic) provided the bulk of the offense with a double and three-run-homer.

Sunday, June 11th: Tampa Bay 7 – Texas 3

Shaky but still Shane

Shane McClanahan survived a shaky third inning in which Texas scored all of their runs, to win his league leading 10th victory. McClanahan had four “shutdown” innings before leaving the game after seven. Calvin Poche and Jason Adam each pitched a scoreless inning to preserve the win.

Plays like an All-Star; still not satisfied. (https://t.co/R9XUzIJmSa) pic.twitter.com/hS3zNVJ0Rf — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 11, 2023

Harold Ramírez (Cartegena, Colombia) had three hits, Wander Franco (Bani, Dominican Republic) had a three-run home run and a single. Yandy Díaz (Sagua la Grande, Cuba) and Manuel Margot (San Cristobal, Dominican Republic) each had two hits.

Who doesn't want to sit back and watch this team? pic.twitter.com/KEKHXEixIV — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 11, 2023

The Tampa Bay Rays are in Oakland for four games starting tonight then on to San Diego for three games before returning home Tuesday, June 20th.

