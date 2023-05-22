Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad!

Tampa Bay Rays - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

RAYS WEEKEND RECAP

Friday, May 19th: Rays 1 – Brewers 0

The Friday night game turned out to be a “nail-biter” with the Rays beating the Brewers with a run in the eighth inning on a sacrifice fly by Francisco Mejía, driving home Luke Raley, who was hit by a pitch, stole second and went to third on a throwing error by Milwaukee’s catcher William Contreras (Puerto Cabello, Venezuela).

This is one of the louder sac flies you'll ever hear. pic.twitter.com/2iENWWHPSL — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 20, 2023

Jose Siri (Sabana Grande de Boya, Dominican Republic) had a great game, making two fantastic catches at centerfield and had two hits.

Shane McClanahan threw another gem (7.0 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 7 K) but had no decision. Jason Adam was the winner followed by a Pete Fairbanks save.

Saturday, May 20th: Rays 8 – Brewers 4

Harold Ramírez (Cartegena, Colombia) homered in the first inning giving the Rays a quick 1-0 lead.

This is what a designated hitter doing his job looks like. pic.twitter.com/JoxbGcCOhU — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 20, 2023

Following a walk to Taylor Walls and a single by Manuel Margot, Yandy Díaz got the first of his three hits in the game with a HR to center field, increasing the Rays lead 4-0.

The Brewers scored a run in the third and two in the fourth to get back within one run, but the Rays responded with two runs in the fourth on a Christian Bethancourt HR, a double by Taylor Walls, and an RBI single by Margot.

The Rays lineup is a power threat from top to bottom, but you definitely knew that already. pic.twitter.com/2EtjaFb4VM — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 20, 2023

Tampa Bay scored two more runs in the seventh and Milwaukee added a run in the eighth to end the scoring.

Zach Eflin pitched seven strong innings, followed by Ryan Thompson and Kevin Kelly, who held the Brewers at bay with a save by Jason Adam.

Sunday, May 21st: Brewers 6 – Rays 4

Before the game, Marcelo Ebrard, Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs, presented the 2023 World Baseball Classic All Tournament Award to Randy Arozarena, who has established residence in Mexico.

Former Rays shortstop Willy Adames (Santiago, Dominican Republic) led the second inning off with a solo home run. After rounding the bases, Adames stopped on his way to the dugout and with a big smile, faced left-fielder Arozarena with his arms folded!

Willy did it to his old team 😏#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/XiplaEpA6S — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 21, 2023

Following a Darin Ruf double in the fourth, Rowdy Telez hit a two-run home run to give the Brewers a 3-0 lead. A colleague sitting next to me in the pressbox pointed out runs were provided by “Ruf and Rowdy!”

After two walks to Arozarena and Harold Ramírez in the fourth, Josh Lowe hit a three-run home run to tie the game at three.

The Brewers, with a HR from catcher William Contreras and base hits by Christian Yelich and Brian Anderson pushed across three runs to take the lead.

The Rays scored one more run in the eighth to make it close, but couldn’t catch the Brewers.

