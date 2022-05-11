Two Puerto Ricans To Be Inducted In Boxing Hall of Fame

Photo courtesy of ENDI.com

Translated and edited from the original Spanish publication of ENDI.com

Puerto Rican boxers Miguel Cotto and Héctor “Macho” Camacho will be inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame next August at a gala in which the classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022 will meet.

Cotto -who reigned in four divisions- belongs to the 2020 immortals, while Camacho -who won world championships in three different categories- will be recognized as part of the 2022 group. The activity will be on August 26 and 27 at Resorts World, from Las Vegas.

Both fighters have also been recognized by the New York Hall of Fame. In fact, Cotto’s exaltation will be this coming June. For his part, Camacho is from the class of 2016.

The others chosen are Clarence Adams, Fernando Vargas, Andre Ward, Azumah Nelson, Danny López, James Toney, José Luis Castillo, Julian Jackson, Mark Johnson, Carlos Padilla, Jose Suliaman, Lorenzo Fertitta and Sammy Macias for the class of 2020.

The 2021 class is made up of Floyd Mayweather and Roy Jones Jr.

This year Kennedy McKinney, Vince Phillips, Iran Barkley, Ray Mercer, Michael Nunn, Israel Vazquez, Mia St. John, Gary Shaw, Jerry Izenberg and Bob Foster will be recognized.