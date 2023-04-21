Umpires are bullies – Los umpires son unos abusadores

“Pheophobic are those who hate the ugly”… Pachomio.

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE). ** And very ugly the performance of a few self-considered umpires with excessive authority, thanks to the new baseball of Rob Manfred, ESPN and FOX. Max Scherzer, pitcher for the Mets, was ejected by Phil Cuzzi, because he could not find anything illegal on his hands or glove… ** The latest from Manfred is that he will try to force contracts to be for a minimum number of years. He has not said how many. What for Rob? Already the leader of the baseball players, Tony Clark, stood up to him by replying: “We will never accept that”… ** The best of the 10 commissioners in history was Bowie Kühn (1969-1984); the most racist, Kenesaw Moutain Landis (1920-1944); the most economically successful, Peter V. Uberroth (1984-1989); the worst of all, Rob Manfred (2014-?)…

** According to bettors (BetOnline), as informed by my friend, Jimmy Shapiro, the Braves are the best team of the 30 this year, followed by, Astros, Dodgers, Rays, Yankees, Blue Jays, Mets, Padres, Brewers and Angels… ** From which Pete Rose was saved! He was saved from being a designated hitter. Because he was deficient in all defensive positions, but when he reached the Major Leagues, in 1963, the DH was 10 years away in the American and 60 in the National…

“What is my drink?… That is the most heard question at all parties”… The Wheel of Luck.

**The Rays, with such a triumphant start to the season, have 13 players with fees under one million dollars, the one who earns the most is Miguel Margot, seven million, and in total they pay, 77 million. The Yankees’ salaries add up to 261 million… **Tomorrow the 22nd, it will be 147 years since the first game of the National League, which began playing without gloves, because they did not exist, and with eight teams in Chicago, St. Louis, Hartford, Boston, Louisville, New York, Philadelphia and Cincinnati… ** They no longer say that from 2024, Shoei Ohtani will earn 500 million for 10 years, but 550… ** The longest home run this year in professional baseball was just hit by the lefty , Angels Triple-A first baseman Trey Cabbage, 25. The drive flew 487 feet. Trey had made a name for himself before with other huge blows. Shohey Ohtani and Mike Trout are waiting for you in Anaheim, boy!…

“A triskaidekaphobic is someone who believes that the number 13 is unlucky. My only problem with triskaidekaphobia is that I can’t pronounce that”… Joey Adam.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————Español—————

Los umpires son unos abusadores

“Feofóbicos son quienes odian a los feos”… Pacomio.

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE). ** Y muy fea la actuación de unos cuantos umpires auto considerados con exceso de autoridad, gracias al nuevo beisbol de Rob Manfred, ESPN y FOX. Max Scherzer, lanzador de los Mets, fue expulsado por Phil Cuzzi, porque no pudo encontrarle nada ilegal en las manos ni en el guante… ** Lo último de Manfred es que intentará obligar a que los contratos sean por un mínimo número de años. No ha dicho cuantos. ¿Para qué, Rob? Ya el líder de los peloteros, Tony Clark le saliò al paso replicándole: “Eso no lo aceptaremos jamás”… ** El mejor de los 10 comisionados en la historia, ha sido Bowie Kühn (1969-1984); el más racista, Kenesaw Moutain Landis (1920-1944); el de mayor éxito económico, Peter V. Uberroth (1984-1989); el peor de todos, Rob Manfred (2014-¿?)…

** Según los apostadores (BetOnline), como me lo informa mi amigo, Jimmy Shapiro, los Bravos son el mejor equipo de los 30 de este año, seguidos por, Astros, Dodgers, Rays, Yankees, Blue Jays, Mets, Padres, Cerveceros y Angelinos… ** ¡De la que se salvó Pete Rose!. Se salvó de ser bateador designado. Porque era deficiente en todas las posiciones defensivas, pero cuando él llegó a Grandes Ligas, en 1963, faltaban 10 años para el DH en la Americana y 60 en la Ncional…

“¿Cuál es mi copa?… Esa es la pregunta más oída en todas las fiestas”… La Ruleta de a Suerte.

**Los Rays, de tan triunfal comienzo de temporada, tienen 13 peloteros con honorarios bajo el millón de dólares, el que más cobra es Miguel Margot, siete millones, y en total pagan, 77 millones. Los sueldos de los Yankees suman 261 millones…**Mañana 22, hará 147 años del primer juego de la Liga Nacional, la cual comenzó jugando sin guantes, porque no existían, y con ocho equipos en Chicago, San Luis, Hartford, Boston, Louisville, Nueva York, Philadelphia y Cincinnati… ** Ya no dicen que desde 2024, Shoei Ohtani cobrará 500 millones por 10 años, sino 550… ** El jonrón más largo de este año en la pelota profesional, lo acaba de disparar el zurdo, primera base Triple A de los Angelinos, Trey Cabbage, de 25 años. El batazo voló 487 pies. Trey se había hecho notar antes con otros enormes estacazos. ¡En Anaheim te esperan Shohey Ohtani y Mike Trout, muchachón!…

“Un triskaidekafóbico es quien cree que el número 13 es de mala suerte. Mi único problema con la triskaidekaphobia, es que no pueedo pronunciar eso”… Joey Adam.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

