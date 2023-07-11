The Knuckleball Pitch Is Like A Crazy Ballerina El Knuckleball Es Como Una Bailarina Loca

“Of course, the presidential election is not the same as the presidential erection”… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – TODAY Tuesday, and tomorrow, are Mail Days. Please, send me your full name and the town or city from where you write from. Otherwise, I can’t answer your questions.

Constantino Liñares D. from Madrid, asks: “What are big leaguers entitled to when they retire?”

Dear Friend Tino: A pension from the Players Association, which begins upon retirement, the Social Security pensiona at age 65 or later, or earlier if the person suffers a physical or mental disability. The amount, in both cases, depends on what the worker (player) have contributed during his career.

Andrés E. Fuentes R. from Puerto La Cruz, asks: “Who do you think is more valuable, a batter who hits 40 home runs and steals 40 bases or a batter who hits for a .400 average?”

Dear friend Andrew: Both would be spectacular. I would prefer the one I needed to complete or achieve a balance offensive with the other eight regular players. “A single stick does not make a mountain.”

Jorge D. Sánchez A. from Sanare, asks: “Do you think that the Bryce Harper-Phillies’ contract will end badly because of his poor performance in the last two seasons?”

Dear friend Yoyo: I don’t know what do you mean by: “end badly”. But they have to put up with Harper, because he’s always been a stellar player.

Alexis Zambrano, from Barquisimeto, asks: “Why is it so difficult to hit the knuckleball pitch, and for catchers to receive it? How many pitchers have thrown the knuckleball? And, who has the best lifetime record?

Dear friend Alex: The ball thrown like this moves sideways, and up and down like some kind of crazy ballerina. Crazy to hit it and crazy to catch it. There’s even a special glove, that was created just to receive the knuckleball pitch.

There have been about 50 good specialists of this pitch. Phil Niekro is considered the best, with a record of 318-274, 3.35, in 24 seasons. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1997.

Iván Calatrava, from Mazatlán, opines: “Your reader, Rafael A. Ortegano B. from Acarigua, refers to ‘most of the records imposed at the end of the XIX century and the beginning of the XX’, as if those of these times (present era), like Bob Gibson and his record for the lowest ERA, Rickey Henderson’s stolen bases, Hank Aaron and Barry Bonds, and their home runs, plus a few others, did not exist.”

Luzmary Ledezma, from Caracas, asks: “Do you talk to other Hall of Fame electors about how to vote each year?”

Dear friend Luci: Yes. We meet, sometimes in person, some over the internet. Of course it is necessary to discuss about players, to learn and know.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

El knuckleball Es Como Una Bailarina Loca

“Por supuesto que no es lo mismo la elección presidencial que la erección presidencial”… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – HOY martes y mañana, son Días del Correo. Por favor, mándame tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes. En caso contrario, no puedo contestarte.

Constantino Liñares D. de Madrid, pregunta: “¿A qué tienen derecho como pensión los bigleaguers al retirarse?”.

Amigo Tino: La pensión de la Asociación de Peloteros comienzan a cobrarla al retirarse, la del Seguro Social, a los 65 o más años, o antes si es por incapacidad física o mental. La cantidad, en ambos casos, depende de lo que haya aportado durante su carrera.

Andrés E. Fuentes R. de Puerto La Cruz, pregunta: “¿Cuál es más valioso para Ud. un bateador que saque 40 jonrones y robe 40 bases o un bateador de 400?”.

Amigo Andrew: Ambos serían espectaculares. Yo preferiría el que me hiciera falta para completar el balance ofensivo con los otros ocho regulares. “Un solo palo no hace montaña”.

Jorge D. Sánchez A. de Sanare, pregunta: “¿Cree Ud. que el contrato de Bryce Harper-Phillies termine mal por su bajo rendimiento en estas dos temporadas?”.

Amigo Yoyo: Ignoro qué es “termine mal”. Pero a Harper tienen que tolerarlo, porque ha sido estelar siempre.

Alexis Zambrano, de Barquisimeto, pregunta: “¿Por qué es tan complicado batear el lanzamiento de nudillos y a los catcher recibirlo? ¿Cuáles son los lanzadores que lo han tirado? Y, ¿quién tiene el mejor récord de por vida?”

Amigo Alex: La pelota lanzada así se mueve a los lados, igual que hacia arriba y hacia abajo, como una bailarina loca. Una locura batearla y una locura recibirla. Han inventado mascotas especiales para este caso.

Han sido unos 50 los buenos especialistas de este lanzamiento. Phil Niekro, el mejor, con récord de 318-274, 3.35, en 24 temporadas. Elevado al Hall de la Fama en 1997.

Iván Calatrava, de Mazatlán, opina: “Su lector, Rafael A. Ortegano B. de Acarigua, se refiere a `la mayoría de los récords, impuestos a finales del Siglo XIX y principios del XX´, como si no existieran los de esta época, con Bob Gibson y la efectividad, Rickey Henderson y los robos de bases, Hank Aaron y Barry Bonds, y los jonrones, más algunos otros”.

Luzmary Ledezma, de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Ud. conversa con los otros electores para el Hall de la Fama acerca de cómo votar cada año?”

Amiga Luci: Nos reunimos, personalmente a veces, en otras oportunidades por internet. Sí, claro que es necesario discutir, conocer.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

