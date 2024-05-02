UNDEFEATED MEXICAN FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPION RAMIRO “EL CACHANILLA” JIMENEZ RE-SIGNS WITH COMBATE GLOBAL

The 2023 “COPA COMBATE” tournament champion returns to the promotion

that discovered him and ignited his professional career in 2019

MIAMI – May 1, 2024 – COMBATE GLOBAL today announced that it has re-signed undefeated Mexican Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) sensation, Ramiro “El Cachanilla” Jimenez (10-0), to a new, exclusive multi-fight, multi-year promotional agreement.

The deal announced today comes four months after the 25-year-old battler of Mexicali, Baja California defeated three different opponents in one night to win the 2023 “COPA COMBATE” one-night, eight-man, $100,000 grand prize tournament on December 15.

“Ramiro Jimenez is Mexico’s best new featherweight star, and COMBATE GLOBAL has helped develop him to the point where he is ready and able to fight anyone at the highest level of the sport,” said COMBATE GLOBAL CEO Campbell McLaren.

Jimenez started his professional career with COMBATE GLOBAL at the age of 20 and has since finished 8 of his 10 opponents by way of (T)KO or submission, all inside the first round of battle. Jimenez’s trajectory is a testament to COMBATE GLOBAL’s talent strategy of discovering promising, young new talent from around the world and building these athletes from unknown

entities to stars, from the onset of their respective careers.

His return to COMBATE GLOBAL is a reaffirmation of the franchise’s ability to challenge fighters at a world-class level.

Above: Jimenez celebrates his “COPA COMBATE” one-night, eight-man tournament victory, embracing the event’s gold cup, which is also the largest trophy in sports.

The recent Forbes “Daily Cover” story that named COMBATE GLOBAL the 10th most valuable combat sports promotion in the world also pegged Jimenez as one of three COMBATE fighters to “lookout for”.

Jimenez is expected to return to action in La Jaula and headline a COMBATE GLOBAL live television event at the end of July.

Additional information about Combate Global and its athletes can be found on www.CombateGlobal.com as well as on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.