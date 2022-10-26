Uniforms of before uniforms of now – Disfraces de antes Disfraces de ahora

“It is incredible that Winston Churchill was replaced by Yogi Berra, as the author of most famous phrases.” New Yorker magazine.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Please, if you write, send me your full name and town or city where you write from. Thanks.

Jefferson E. Román G. from Gatineau quebec city Canada, says: “I am very struck by the fact that you, as well as some and/or many, I don’t know haha, of your readers, comment over and over again about the ugly and unhygienic hair, just like on the untidy beard. I see that it bothers them and it seems that it also impresses, but when I go to 70s baseball I see characters like: Gorman Thomas, Alan Hrabosky, Dave Parker, Dick Hallen, Thurman Munson, Luis Tiant, Oscar Gamble, just to mention a few , who were performing by then not unlike Josh Bell, Fernando Tatis Jr., Sean Manea etc. Etc. That is why I ask myself: Did you have the same opinion of that fashion or way of wearing hair and beard at that time as the way you see it and think today? Did you write articles like you do today where you were referring to those ugly beards and hair from back then? I have even seen a photograph of you on the internet where you appear with long curly hair, longer than how you wear it today. It is an old photo, from about 30 years ago, I would say, and it caught my attention because of its current position regarding those fashions.”

Friend Jeff: The costumes back then, we didn’t look as ugly as the costumes now.

Manuel Moreno, from Camurí Grande, asks: “Will they also impose in the Mexican Summer League and in all the Invernades League, the Rule against shift, which from 2023, will be in force in the Major Leagues?”

Friend Manolo: That will be decided by each Board of Directors and the Confederation of the Caribbean and Mexico.

Charles Bellis of Los Angeles asks, “Will the Dodgers keep Aaron Judge?”

Amigo Cha: I heard that Dodgers Stadium is planning to release Trea Turner, Justin Turner, Craig Kimbrel and Joey Gallo as free agents to try to sign Judge. But, of course, there are going to be about 10 teams interested in the slugger. They even told me that they plan to put Mookie Betts at second base to leave the rightfield to the Yankee. It is very interesting, that after winning 111 games, they are in reorganization projects in Los Angeles.

——————–Español————————

Disfraces de antes Disfraces de ahora

“Es increíble que Winston Churchill fuera sustituido por Yogi Berra, como el autor de frases más célebres”. Revista “New Yorker”.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. Por favor, si escribes, mándame nombre completo y población o ciudad desde donde escribe. Gracias.

Jefferson E. Román G. de Gatineau quebec city Canadá, dice: “Me llama mucho la atención que constantemente usted, al igual que algunos y\o muchos, no lo sé jaja, de sus lectores, comentan una y otra vez sobre la fea y antihigiénica cabellera, al igual sobre la desaseada barba. Veo que les ocasiona molestia y pareciera que también impresión, pero cuando me voy al beisbol de los 70s veo a personajes como: Gorman Thomas, Alan Hrabosky, Dave Parker, Dick Hallen, Thurman Munson, Luis Tiant, Oscar Gamble, por mencionar algunos solmente, que se presentaban para aquel entonces no muy diferente a Josh Bell, Fernando Tatis hijo, Sean Manea etc. Etc. Por ello me pregunto: ¿Tenía usted la misma opinión de esa moda o forma de llevar la cabellera y la barba en aquel entonces igual a su forma de verlo y opinar hoy en día. Escribió artículos como lo hace hoy en día donde se refería a esas barbas y cabelleras feas de aquel entonces? Incluso, he visto una fotografía suya por internet donde aparece con el cabello largo tipo rulos, más largo que como lo lleva hoy en día. Es una foto vieja, de hace unos 30 años, diría yo y me llamó la atención por su postura de ahora con respecto a esas modas”.

Amigo Jeff: Los disfraces de aquella época, no nos veíamos tan feos, como los disfraces de ahora.

Manuel Moreno, de Camurí Grande, pregunta: “¿Impondrán también en la Liga Mexicana de Verano y en todas la Liga Invernades, la Regla contra shift, que desde 2023, estará vigente en Grandes Ligas?”.

Amigo Manolo: Eso lo decidirá cada Junta Directiva y la Confederación del Caribe y México.

Charles Bellis, de Los Ángeles, pregunta: “¿Se quedarán los Dodgeres con Aaron Judge?”.

Amigo Cha: Supe que en Dodgers Stadium piensan dejar ir como agentes libres a Trea Turner, Justin Turner, Craig Kimbrel y Joey Gallo, para intentar la firma de Judge. Pero, desde luego, va ha haber unos 10 equipos interesados en el slugger. Incluso, me dijeron que proyectan poner a Mookie Betts en segunda base para dejarle el rightfield al Yankee. Es muy interesante, que tras ganar 111 juegos, estén en proyectos de reorganizción en Los Ángeles.

