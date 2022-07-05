Unique power, that of Sadaharu Oh – Poder único, el de Sadaharu Oh

“Fortunate firefighter is the one who has a fiery girlfriend”… Pacomio.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today Tuesday and tomorrow Wednesday are Mail Days. Please send your name and the town or city where you are writing from.

Orlando Rivero, from Cocorote, Yaracuy, asks…: “What do you think of what Dave Justice said, that Shohei Ohtani is better than Babe Ruth? It seems to me that he went too far, because, in 22 seasons, Ruth scored and drove in 12 times 100 or more runs, he was the home run leader in 12 seasons, he hit 714 home runs. And as a pitcher, he finished with a record of 94-46, 2.28. There is no comparison with a player who is just starting out.”

Dude Lando…: That’s it. Justice refers to Babe Ruth at the beginning of it. You compare them as if Ohtani had already finished his career.

Richard Araujo, from Ponce, thinks…: “I think that the bigleaguers train excessively for that of the millions of dollars. So they force them to rest via the disabled list. Before there weren’t so many injuries, pitchers were throwing a lot more complete games, and they even went on a spree a lot.”

Marina Gresley, from Mexico D.F. asks…: “Please, my subject is not baseball, but I am a volleyball player, and I want to know who invented it and when”.

Amiga Nina…: A professor at the YMCA in Holyoke, Massachusetts, named William George Morgan, set out in 1895 to invent a sport that could be played both outdoors and indoors, suitable for men and women, and that was not personal contact such as football, soccer, or basketball. He was inspired by tennis. And the following year, 1986, he prepared the first competition, without having baptized his creation yet, so a spectator at that event, named Alfred Halstead, said…: “This is volleyball”, and that’s how that name was imposed.

Luis Capote, from Catia La Mar, requests…: “Could you tell me about Sadaharu Oh’s career, the numbers and the records set by him?”.

Amigo Lucho…: In top-flight professional baseball, no one has equaled Sadaharu Oh’s home run record, 868. He also holds the Japanese record for a season, 55. Like Babe Ruth, he was signed as a pitcher by the Yumiurí Giants , but soon he was placed at first base to harness his power every day.

He played for 22 seasons, 1959-1980, was MVP nine times and reached 11 Series Finals. He was manager and commentator. Since 2008 he is retired. He has turned 82 years old.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Poder único, el de Sadaharu Oh

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy martes y mañana miércoles son Días del Correo. Por favor, envía tu nombre y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes.

Orlando Rivero, de Cocorote, Yaracuy, pregunta…: “¿Qué opina de lo dicho por Dave Justice, que Shohei Ohtani es mejor que Babe Ruth?. Me parece se fue de bruces, porque, en 22 temporadas, Ruth anotó y remolcó 12 veces 100 o más carreras, fue líder jonronero en 12 campañas, conectó 714 jonrones. Y como pitcher, terminó con récord de 94-46, 2.28. No hay comparación con un pelotero que apenas comienza”.

Amigo Lando…: Eso es. Justice se refiere a Babe Ruth en sus comienzos. Tú los comparas como si Ohtani hubiera terminado ya su carrera.

Richard Araujo, de Ponce, opina…: “Creo que los bigleaguers entrenan en exceso por aquello de los millones de dólares. Así que los obligan a descansar vía lista de lesionados. Antes no surgían tantas lesiones, los lanzadores tiraban muchos más juegos completos, y hasta se iban de juerga muy a menudo”.

Marina Gresley, de México D.F. pregunta…: “Por favor, mi tema no es beisbol, pero soy jugadora de voleibol, y quiero saber quién lo inventó y cuándo”.

Amiga Nina…: Un profesor de la YMCA, en Holyoke, Massachusetts, llamado William George Morgan, se empeñó en 1895, en inventar un deporte que pudiera jugarse, tanto al aire libre como bajo techo, apto para damas y caballeros y que no fuera de contacto personal como el fútbol americano, el soccer o el basquetbol. Se inspiró en el tennis. Y al año siguiente, 1986, preparó la primera competencia, sin haber bautizado aún su creación, por lo que un espectador en ese evento, llamado Alfred Halstead, dijo…: “Ésto es voleibol”, y así quedó impuesto ese nombre.

Luis Capote, de Catia La Mar, solicita…: “¿Podría informarme sobre la carrera de Sadaharu Oh, los números y los records impuestos por él?”.

Amigo Lucho…: En el beisbol profesional de máxima categoría, nadie ha igualado la marca de jonrones de Sadaharu Oh, 868. También conserva el record japonés en una temporada, 55. Igual que Babe Ruth, fue firmado como lanzador, por los Yumiurí Giants, pero pronto lo ubicaron en primera base para aprovechar su poder todos los días.

Jugó durante 22 temporadas, 1959-1980, nueve veces fue Más Valioso y llegó a 11 Series Finales. Fue mánager y comentarista. Desde 2008 está retirado. Ha cumplido 82 años.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

