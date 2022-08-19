Unknown Latino Kids Boost Baltimore Into Unexpected Playoff Bid

Without their young Latino stars, the Baltimore Orioles would still be anchored in the cellar of the American League East.

Instead, they are the Surprise of the Season – unexpected contenders for a playoff berth after years of languishing in the depths of the division.

Out of the playoffs since 2016, the O’s have parlayed the performances of Anthony Santander (Venezuela), Jorge Mateo (Dominican Republic), and Ramon Urias (Mexico) into a second-half juggernaut that hopes to last deep into October.

Opening a series with the struggling Boston Red Sox at Camden Yards on a Fireworks Friday, the O’s built an early 15-10 edge featuring home runs by Mateo, Santander, and Urias, plus rookie receiver Adley Rutschman and second-year stud Ryan Mountcastle.

When the veteran Red Sox scored five runs in the top of the fifth, the Orioles answered with five of their own.

Baltimore began the weekend with a 61-57 record – already besting its win total for each of the past three seasons. With a 10-6 start to August, they had gone 37-22 since June 11, one of the best performances in the American League.

Mateo led the way with a three-run homer against Boston starter Kutter Crawford with two outs in the second. In fact, he’s been hotter that the humid Maryland weather of late August.

With a 5-for-5 game at Tampa Bay August 12, Mateo became the third Oriole in franchise history to post a five-hit game while batting ninth. Two days later, his leadoff double in the ninth broke up a perfect game by Tampa Bay’s Drew Rasmussen.

In addition to his prowess at the plate, Mateo was also showing off his wheels, leading the league with 27 stolen bases – a figure that ranks second in the majors.

Over a 40-game stretch that started July 1, he went 36-for-127 with five homers, 24 runs scored, 18 runs batted in, and eight stolen bases. Having him at the bottom of the lineup gives manager Brandon Hyde two speed merchants in a row, since Cedric Mullins tops the order.

Mateo, 27, is a year younger than Urias, another infielder who bats righthanded. The switch-hitting Santander, targeted unsuccessfully by other teams at the Aug. 2 trade deadline, won’t turn 28 until October.

In fact, the oldest man on the youthful Baltimore roster is back-up catcher Robinson Chirinos, a Venezuelan native who celebrated his 38th birthday in June.

He’ll feel more youthful on Sunday night, when the O’s head to Williamsport, PA for the annual Little League Classic

against the Red Sox at historic Bowman Field.

Yet another Latino is likely to get into action by then. Hard-throwing Felix Bautista started play Friday with a 1.62 earned run average that ranks second among rookie relievers in the American League and fourth in the majors. His 52 appearances entering the weekend led the Birds and explained why the team had a 3.16 bullpen ERA, third-lowest in the league.

At 6’8″ tall, the lanky Dominican righty is by far the tallest man on the team but not the only unsung hero with Latino roots.

Cionel Perez, like Aroldis Chapman a lefthander from Cuba, is a rookie who did not allow a run in his first 11 outings. He took a 1.77 ERA into Friday’s fracas.

One thing’s for sure: the Orioles appreciate home cooking. The team had a 33-22 home record as play started Friday.

The game at Oriole Park was witnessed by a large contingent of the Society for American Baseball Research [SABR], who walked over from the Hyatt Regency Inner Harbor a few blocks away. The convention, attended by more than 500 members, is the group’s 50th.