Unknown who invented Bunting – Desconocido quien inventó tocar la bola

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today Tuesday and tomorrow Wednesday are Post Office Days. Please, send your name and the town or city from where you write.

Luis Capote, from Catia La Mar, asks…: “In your 75 years of journalistic experience, who have been, by nationality, the most complete baseball players you have seen play?

Friend Lucho…: I don’t understand what you mean by “because of their nationality”, please!

Ricardo Hermosillo V. de Navojoa, asks…: “How was the creation, who invented the bunt?

Amigo Chardo…: When baseball began to be played with the Rules in 1846, bunt already existed, because it was used in cricket and rounder. The details of its inventor have not been found.

Juan Páez, fellow journalist, from Maracaibo, who once interviewed me, expresses…: “I am writing to greet you, and to express my perennial wish that you are very well, in addition to my affection for so many valuable texts in your truly incombustible column. I would also like to let you know that, as a reference for many and obvious to me, I try to make my personal style have something of yours. In life, you have to listen and learn from the good ones, and you have been and are one of them. I hope one day to have your signature on one of your books or, even better, a photo with you. YES SIR!”.

Friend and namesake…: Thank you very much and you know that I am always at your service.

Manuel Moreno, from Camurí Grande, asks…: “Why did the Athletics leave Philadelphia and the Braves leave Boston?”

Amigo Manolo… The Athletics, founded in Philadelphia, where they played since 1901, moved to Kansas City after the 1954 season, because, 1) They felt that the city was insufficient to share with the Phillies. 2) Major League Baseball was expanding westward. But that new headquarters was not good for them financially, so at the end of the 1967 campaign, they moved to Oakland. Now they are about to go to Las Vegas, because the Coliseum is an old stadium.

The Braves, with various names, but the same franchise, played in Boston from 1871 to 1952, when they moved to Milwaukee, because the competition from the Red Sox was very strong and because they continued emigrating to the West. And after the 1965 campaign, they went to Atlanta, because it was a bigger city.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

————————–Español—————————

Desconocido quien inventó tocar la bola

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy martes y mañana miércoles son Días del Correo. Por favor, envía tu nombre y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes.

Luis Capote, de Catia La Mar, pregunta…: “¿En sus 75 años de experiencia periodística, cuáles han sido, por su nacionalidad, los beisbolistas más completos que usted ha visto jugar?

Amigo Lucho…: No entiendo qué quieres decir con eso de “por su nacionalidad”, ¡por favor!.

Ricardo Hermosillo V. de Navojoa, pregunta…: “¿Cómo fue la creación, quién inventó, el toque de bola?,

Amigo Chardo…: Cuando en 1846 se comenzó a jugar el beisbol con las Reglas, ya existía el toque de bola, porque se usaba en el cricket y en el rounder. No se han encontrado los datos de su inventor.

Juan Páez, compañero periodista, de Maracaibo, quien una vez me entrevistó, expresa…: “ Le escribo para saludarlo, y expresarle mi perenne deseo de que usted esté muy bien, además de mi afecto por tantos textos valiosos en su realmente incombustible columna. Me gustaría también hacerle saber que, por ser referencia para muchos y obvio para mí, intento que mi estilo personal tenga algo del suyo. En la vida, hay que escuchar y aprender de los buenos, y usted ha sido y es uno de ellos. Espero algún día tener una firma suya en uno de sus libros o, todavía mejor, una foto con usted. ¡SÍ, SEÑOR!”.

Amigo y tocayo…: Muchas gracias y ya sabes que estoy a tu orden siempre.

Manuel Moreno, de Camurí Grande, pregunta…: “¿Por qué los Atléticos se fueron de Philadelfia y los Bravos de Boston?”.

Amigo Manolo… Los Atléticos, fundados en Philadelphia, donde jugaron desde 1901, se mudaron a Kansas City después la temporada de 1954, porque, 1) Sintieron que la ciudad era insuficiente para compartirla con los Phillies. 2) Se expandían las Grandes Ligas hacia el oeste. Pero no les resultó buena, económicamente, esa nueva sede, por lo que al terminar la campaña de 1967, se mudaron a Oakland. Ahora están por irse a Las Vegas, porque el Coliseo es un viejo estadio.

Los Bravos, con varios nombres, pero la misma franquicia, jugaron en Boston desde 1871 hasta 1952, cuando se trasladaron a Milwaukee, porque era muy fuerte la competencia de los Medias Rojas y por seguir la emigración hacia Occidente. Y después de la campaña de 1965, se fueron a Atlanta, por ser ciudad más grande.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

