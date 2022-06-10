Unstoppable! Jasmine Camacho-Quinn improves her record of the year with victory in Rome

(Jasmine Camacho-Quinn poses next to the board that certifies her time in the 100 meter hurdles at the Golden Gala in Rome, incidentally the best record of the year in the world and the same one she ran in the Tokyo 2020 final to hang the gold.(Photo courtesy Andrew Medichini)

(The following was originally published in ENDI.com and translated for our our readers)

The Olympic champion clocked 12.37 seconds in the 100m hurdles at the Diamond League stoppage, the same time she won the 2021 Olympics gold medal.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn improved her time so far in the 2022 season on Thursday by dominating the 100-meter hurdles event at the Diamond League stop in Rome, Italy.