Unstoppable! Jasmine Camacho-Quinn improves her record of the year with victory in Rome

(The following was originally published in ENDI.com and translated for our our readers)
——————————————————————————————
The Olympic champion clocked 12.37 seconds in the 100m hurdles at the Diamond League stoppage, the same time she won the 2021 Olympics gold medal.
Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn improved her time so far in the 2022 season on Thursday by dominating the 100-meter hurdles event at the Diamond League stop in Rome, Italy.
