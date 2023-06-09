Urías comeback awaits today in L.A. – Reaparición de Urías esperan hoy en L.A.

“Some of us are vegetarians, but cannibals are humanitarians”… Joey Adams.

-o-o-

** The Mexican from Culiacán, Julio Urías (Dodgers), should reappear this afternoon, against the Phillies, in Philadelphia. But until late yesterday, the manager, Dave Roberts, was waiting for reports from doctors and trainers… ** The Dodgers sent Urías to the disabled list on May 20, due to a strained left hamstring… ** meanwhile, the positive scandal in the Major Leagues is the productive bat of Yaracuyan from San Felipe, Luis Arráez, second baseman for the Marlins, who woke up yesterday with an average of 403, for 87 hits in 239 shifts…

** Elly de La Cruz, a 21-year-old native of Sabana Grandes de Boya, and brought up by the injured Nick Senzel, also draws attention to the third baseman and shortstop from Dominican Republic, of the Pirates, Elly de La Cruz. Elly is batting 429, three hits in seven at-bats, one home run, two walks… They’re going well, guys, they’re going well!…

** Conversely, Los Angeles fears the Dodgers will release Noah Syndergaard, 30, who is 1-4, 7.16, with 1.45 walks-hits per inning. And his fastball has dropped from 96.9 miles per hour to 93.8…

o-o-o-

“The cannibal said to his son: Remember quase, simply, you are what you eat”… Joey Adams.

-o-o-o-

**The Dodger Stadium fence in right field had to be repaired to its concrete base due to the destruction caused by Aaron Judge, who collided with it while making a spectacular catch. This was announced by the president of the Dogers, Stan Kasten… ** The Royals are trying to get rid of the Cuban pitcher, Aroldis Chapman, 35, who is in his 14th season, with a 45-37 record, 2.49, plus 317 saves. He has also pitched for the Reds, Cubs and Yankees… ** Alek Manoah (Blue Jays), 25, pitched in the All-Star Game last July, but has now been optioned to the lower-than-Class A Florida Complex League Manoah has a record this year of 1-7, 6.36, with 42 walks, in 13 appearances…

** Today marks 109 years, because it happened in 1914, when Honus Wagner, Pirates shortstop, became the second batter with 3,000 hits. The first had been Adrian (Cap) Anson… ** The current leader in hits, with 4,256, is baseball’s execrated lifetime, Pete Rose, now 86 years old, who played his last season 37 years ago , in 1986…

-o-o-

“The cannibals have come a long way… They still eat people, but now with a knife and fork”… Joey Adams.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

@juanvene5

jbaseball5@aol.com

—————Español—————

Reaparición de Urías esperan hoy en L.A.

“Algunos somos vegetarianos, pero los caníbales son humanitarios”… Joey Adams.

-o-o-

** El mexicano de Culiacán, Julio Urías (Dodgers), debe reaparecer esta tarde, frente a los Phillies, en Philadelphia. Pero hasta última hora de ayer, el mánager, Dave Robert, esperaba reporte de médicos y trainers… **Los Dodgers mandaron a Urías a la lista de los lesionados el 20 de mayo, por distensión en tendón de la corva izquierda… **Entre tanto, el escándalo positivo en Grandes Ligas es el productivo bate del yaracuyano de San Felipe, Luis Arráez, segunda base de los Marlins, quien amaneció ayer con promedio de 403, por 87 hits en 239 turnos…

** Igualmente llama la atención el tercera base y shortstop quisqueyano, de los Piratas, Elly de La Cruz, de 21 años, nativo de Sabana Grandes de Boya, y subido por el lesionado Nick Senzel. Elly batea para 429, tres hits en siete turnos, un jonrón, dos bases por bolas… ¡Van bien, muchachos, van bien!…

** Al contrario, en Los Ángeles temen que los Dodgers dejen libre a Noah Syndergaard, de 30 años, quien tiene record de 1-4, 7.16, con 1.45 de bases por bolas-hits por inning. Y su recta ha descendido de 96.9 millas por hora, a 93.8…

o-o-o-

“El caníbal le decía a su hijito: Recuerda quase, simplemente, eres lo que comes”… Joey Adams.

-o-o-o-

**La cerca del Dodger Stadium por el right field, tuvo que ser reparada en su base de concreto, debido a la destrucción causada por Aaron Judge, quien la chocó mientras realizaba espectacular atrapada. Así lo anunció el presidente de los Dogers, Stan Kasten… ** Los Royals tratan de salir del lanzador cubano, Aroldis Chapman, de 35 años, quien está en su temporada 14, con record de 45-37, 2.49, más 317 salvados. También ha lanzado para Rojos, Cachorros y Yankees… ** Alek Manoah (Blue Jays), de 25 años, lanzó en el Juego de Estrellas en julio pasado, pero ahora ha sido enviado a la Florida Complex League, de categoría inferior a Clase A. Manoah tiene record este año de 1-7, 6.36, con 42 base por bolas, en 13 apariciones…

** Se cumplen hoy 109 años, porque ocurrió en 1914, de cuando Honus Wagner, shortstop de los Piratas, se convirtió en el segundo bateador con 3000 incogibles. El primero había sido Adrian (Cap) Anson… ** El líder actual en hits, con 4256, es el execrado del beisbol de por vida, Pete Rose, ahora de 86 años de edad, quien jugó su última campaña hace 37 años, en 1986…

-o-o-

“Los caníbales han progresado mucho… Siguen comiendo gente, pero ahora con cuchillo y tenedor”… Joey Adams.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com