Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE)- Julio Urías, Mexico’s greatest pitcher in Major League history, has caused agonizing alarm to his team, the Dodgers, and especially to his manager, Dave Roberts.

When it’s Julio’s turn to start the game, in that clubhouse they assume anything, except that he hit four home runs and scored six earned runs in 3.1 innings pitched. But it was what happened when the series with the Cardinals began in San Luis. And after the culichi came out of the action, everything got worse for the people of Los Angeles, until the actions ended with a score of 16-8.

The Dodgers are still very romping leaders in their Division, 28-17, but how can they suffer such an offense from the bottom team in the Central Division, which is 19-26?

The Dodgers believe that Julio was “tipping” his pitches. That is, doing something that announced to hitters what he was going to throw. Some pitchers, without realizing it, move their leg differently, when lifting it, when they are going to throw fastballs; others release the ball higher or lower for a certain pitch.

Of course, that’s a huge advantage for hitters. And the culichi got all four home runs only in the third inning.

Manager Roberts said at the end of that meeting:

“I don’t know what happened to Julio, and I hate the idea of detracting from what they did to us. I just think they hit better than was supposed to be possible. They consistently connected very well. Of course, my boy didn’t make good pitches, because they hit him with remarkable ease. He came into view. Of course, we must clean our closet to find what we did wrong. But for now, I don’t know what it was.”

Would it be a baseball evil?

Julio Urías, a left-handed pitcher with extraordinary conditions, will turn 27 in August and has been pitching for the Dodgers for eight years, already with an admirable record of 54-21, 2.95 and fees of 14 million 250 thousand dollars.

At the end of the current season, if Los Angeles does not sign him to an extension, he can declare himself a free agent. But Scott Boras, who is his agent, has said: “The Dodgers don’t want to get out of Urías. They will sign him a big contract, for eight or 10 years.”

Meanwhile, pitching coach Mark Prior and Urías himself were reviewing game video yesterday and commenting after each pitch, using slow motion and freeze-frames.

Desastre de Urías, el mejor de México

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE) – Julio Urías, el mejor lanzador de México en la historia de las Mayores, ha provocado una angustiosa alarma a su equipo, los Doders, y especialmente al mánager, Dave Roberts.

Cuando le toca a Julio abrir el juego, en ese clubhouse suponen cualquier cosa, menos que le disparen cuatro jonrones y le anoten seis carreras limpias en 3.1 inning lanzados. Pero fue lo ocurrido al comenzar en San Luis la serie con los Cardenales. Y después que salió el culichi de la acción empeoró todo para la gente de Los Ángeles, hasta terminar las acciones con pizarra de 16-8.

Los Dodgers siguen muy campantes de líderes en su División, 28-17, pero ¿cómo sufrir tal ofensa del equipo colista en la División Central, el cual va con 19-26?

Los Dodgers creen que Julio estaba “tipping” sus lanzamientos. Es decir, haciendo algo que anunciaba a los bateadores qué cosa iba tirar. Algunos pitchers, sin darse cuenta, mueven diferente la pierna, al levantarla, cuando van lanzar rectas; otros sueltan la pelota más arriba o más abajo para cierto pitcheo.

Por supuesto, eso es una enorme ventaja para los bateadores. Y al culichi le sacaron los cuatro jonrones sólo en el tercer inning.

El mánager Roberts, dijo al terminar ese encuentro:

“Ignoro qué le ocurría a Julio, y odio la idea de restar méritos a lo que nos hicieron. Sólo creo que bateaban mejor de lo que se suponía era posible. Constantemente conectaron muy bien. Lógico, mi muchacho no hacía buenos lanzamientos, porque le bateaban con notable facilidad. Quedó a la vista. Desde luego, debemos limpiar nuestro closet para encontrar lo qué hacíamos mal. Pero, por ahora, no sé qué fue”.

¿Sería una maldad del beisbol?.

Julio Urías, pitcher zurdo de extraordinarias condiciones, cumplirá sus 27 en agosto y hace ocho años lanza con los Dodgers, ya con admirable record de 54-21, 2.95 y honorarios de 14 millones 250 mil dólares.

Al terminar la actual temporada, si en Los Ángeles no le firman una extensión, puede declararse agente libre. Pero Scott Boras, quien es su agente, ha dicho: “Los Dodgers no quieren salir de Urías. Le firmarán un contrato grande, para ocho o 10 años”.

Entre tanto, el coach de pitcheo, Mark Prior, y el mismo Urías, examinaban ayer el video del juego y comentaban después de cada lanzamiento, usando cámaras lentas y congelados.

