Valenzuela Stadium provokes protests – Estadio Valenzuela provoca protestas

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send me your full name and the town or city where you are. Thank you.

Jorge Figueroa N.de Hermosillo, opines: “The governor of the State of Sonora, by decree, not by consultation among the fans, as it was with the Héctor Espino stadium, is going to baptize the current baseball stadium with the name of Fernando Valenzuela, who does not have the merits as an orange grower for such a distinction. Apparently the such fernandomania does not stop ”.

Edecio L. Garza G. from Monterrey, asks: “What will the 2023 Yankees rotation be?”

Amigo Yecho: Those guys have what, imagine: Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón Néstor Cortés, Luis Severino and Frankie Montas.

Miguel A. Figueroa, from Buenos Aires, asks: “Is it true that the two pitchers who were hit by Joel Youngblood on the same day and in two different cities were later inducted to the Hall of Fame?”

Amigo Migo: Yes sir, it was Ferguson Jenkins, who was pitching in Chicago for the Cubs that afternoon, Joel uniformed with the Mets; and at night, in Philadelphia, to Steve Carlton, from the Phillies, when they had already traded Youngblood to the Expos

Porfirio Venedeto, from Mexicali, asks: “Why don’t they knock down El Monstruo Verde already and make Fenway Park a decent stadium? I have just been in three games there and I find that wall insulting”.

Friend Porfi: “That tome” is the most famous wall in baseball. And you can not lie down, for various reasons. One, that Red Sox fans and others wouldn’t support that; another that behind it is Lansdowne street, which cannot be closed; and one more, that monster was built so that the neighbors could not see the free games.

Joel Salazar from Barcelona asks: “The defensive shift was always used. How did they play Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle?

Elo friend: Managers, coaches and the players themselves applied their strategies. Luis Aparicio refused to be sent to the National League, claiming that he did not know those hitters well. But, undoubtedly, the matter has been perfected, and in addition, the ban on Rob (Plover Head) Manfred, ESPN and FOX, have made it fashionable. They want baseball without strategy. Notice the eight seconds per pitch.

Estadio Valenzuela provoca protestas

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como todos los miércoles, hoy es día del Correo. Por favor, si me escribes, envíame nombre completo y la población o ciudad donde estás. Gracias.

Jorge Figueroa N.de Hermosillo, opina: “¿El gobernador de Estado de Sonora, por decreto, no por consulta entre los aficionados, como lo fue con el estadio Héctor Espino, va a bautizar al actual estadio de beisbol con el nombre de Fernando Valenzuela, quien no tiene los méritos como naranjero para tal distinción. Por lo visto la tal fernandomanía no para”.

Edecio L. Garza G. de Monterrey, pregunta: “¿Cuál va a ser la rotación de los Yankees 2023?”.

Amigo Yecho: Esos muchachones tienen con qué, imagínate: Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón Néstor Cortés, Luis Severino y Frankie Montas.

Miguel A. Figueroa, de Buenos Aires, pregunta: “¿Es cierto que los dos pitchers a quienes el mismo día y en dos ciudades diferentes, Joel Youngblood les conectó hits, fueron después elevados al Hall de la Fama?”.

Amigo Migo: Sí señor, fueron Ferguson Jenkins, quien lanzaba en Chicago por Cachorros esa tarde, uniformado Joel con los Mets; y por la noche, en Philadelphia, a Steve Carlton, de los Phillies, cuando ya habían cambiado a Youngblood a los Expos

Porfirio Venedeto, de Mexicali, pregunta: “¿Por qué no tumban ya El Monstruo Verde y hacen de Fenway Park un estadio decente? Acabo de estar en tres juegos allá y me parece insultante ese mamotreto”.

Amigo Porfi: “Ese mamotreto” es la pared más famosa del beisbol. Y no se puede tumbar, por varias razones. Una, que los fanáticos de los Medias Rojas y otros más, no apoyarían eso; otra que por detrás está la calle Lansdowne, que no es posible cerrar; y una más, ese monstruo se construyó para que los vecinos no pudieran ver los juegos gratis.

Joel Salazar de Barcelona, pregunta: “¿El shift defensivo fue usado siempre. Cómo le jugaban a Babe Ruth y a Mickey Mantle?”.

Amigo Elo: Mánagers, coaches y los mismos peloteros, aplicaban sus estrategias. Luis Aparicio se negó a que lo mandaran a la Liga Nacional, alegando que no conocía bien a esos bateadores. Pero, indudablemente, se ha perfeccionado el asunto, y además, la prohibición de Rob (Cabeza de Chorlito) Manfred, ESPN y FOX, lo han puesto de moda. Ellos quieren beisbol sin estrategia. Fíjate en los ocho segundos por lanzamiento.

