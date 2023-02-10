Vargas Looking To Add Another Title on Showtime

Amanda Westcott/Showtime

NEW YORK– Rey Vargas is a two-time world champion at 122 and 126 pounds and looking to become a three-time title holder that would join an elite group of Mexican fighters with Hall of Famers Juilio César Chávez, Erik Morales and Marco Antonio Barrera. Saturday evening his quest continues live on Showtime from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Though, his opponent and top 130-pound contender O’Shaquie Foster also is a former champion vying for the vacant WBC Super Featherweight World Championship. Vargas has been here many times and the two will trade their share of punches.

Punches thrown are nothing new here. Foster (19-2, 0, 11 KO’s) also a former world champion, with nine straight wins, vows to be the first champion from his native Orange Texas and made it known that Vargas will lose and move back to featherweight.

This is a fight with implications, a division that has some interest with the lightweights at 135 and junior welterweights at 140, where a majority of the elite and young superstars of the sport have become dominant players. However on the eve of Super Bowl Sunday, the title fight is picking up steam.

The two fighters had their Super boxing showdown at the final press conference Thursday afternoon and the Friday weigh-in saw some pushing and shoving that did not escalate into one of those brawls seen too often.

Overall, though, there is that respect of two championship fighters who are on their quest, Vargas to continue his legacy as an all-time great champion and Foster seeking what he believes will be his. Either way, and if everything goes to expectations, this will be the Super Bowl fight for fans in the month of February as the boxing calendar begins to heat up.

“The Alamodome has seen me crowned champion before and they’re going to see it again on Saturday night,” Vargas said. “It’s a big goal of mine to become part of the club of three-division champions. I want to be one of the best that there’s ever been in Mexican boxing.”

He is the current undefeated WBC Featherweight title holder, (36-0, 26 KO’s) and said Foster is a quality fighter with an Olympic style.

Though, Vargas has confronted opponents with different styles. He has a plan, watches Foster, and some of his flaws of doing things differently in preparation for this fight, though who knows if that matters into this equation of both seeking strategy to a winning formula.

“He’s kind of veered from his path and started to do some things differently ahead of this fight,” Vargas said. “It makes me think he’s feeling the pressure of this fight.”

Foster says Vargas is feeling the pressure. He sensed it more as they pushed and shoved a bit during the Friday weigh-in. Regardless, Foster is aware of the task he confronts Saturday evening and won’t fall into that trap of losing his composure. This fight is significant and Foster is confident he will send a message in the first round.

Basically, a fight like this will set a tone from the beginning. It is expected to see a lot of punches thrown to go along with speed that both fighters are known for.

“I’m focused on this fight and I’m not thinking about anything else before handling what’s in front of me,” Vargas said. “There are great opponents out there for me to face at 130 pounds, but I’m putting everything into this fight first. I have no problem with Foster saying he wants to send me back to 126, because I know that I would beat him at 126, 130 or 135 pounds. I can guarantee that.”

“Foster better wake up, because he isn’t going to be able to sleep through this fight. We’re coming for him and we’re coming to leave with the title.”

To which Foster said, “He’s going to feel me. Whether it’s the first round or whatever round I stop him in, or if it goes all 12 rounds, he’s going to take a beating the whole time. He sounds a little nervous over there. He’s talking about what stance I’m gonna use. I’m not worried about what he’s bringing. I know what I come to the table with. I’m gonna be sharp and show him what I’m really about.”

“I’d love to unify titles after a win on Saturday, but first we have to send Rey back down to 126 pounds. The fans are going to see speed, strength, IQ and fireworks. I’m here to put on a show and prove to the world that O’Shaquie is here to stay.”

Expect this encounter of back-and-forth and a close contest if this goes to the judges scorecards at ringside. Vargas, though, is hoping to continue that legacy and become that three-time champion from Mexico, joining those elite names that are a part of boxing history.

The Showtime Boxing telecast includes former champion and San Antonio native Mario “El Azteca” Barrios and Puerto Rico’s Jovanie Santiago, who meet in the 10-round welterweight co-main event, plus hard-hitting unbeaten heavyweights Lenier Peró and Viktor Faust, who kick off the SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® telecast at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT in a 10-round matchup. The SHOWTIME BOXING COUNTDOWN show starts at 6:45 p.m. ET/3:45 p.m. PT and contains a four-bout streaming presentation on the SHOWTIME SPORTS YouTube channel and SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook page.

Throwing The Punches: The mega fight with Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis, two young undefeated superstars and anticipated for April 15 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas remains in a holding pattern. Contracts have been delivered to Oscar De La Hoya of Golden Boy Promotions for Garcia and to Davis with the PBC managing group.

The obstacle for the catchweight fight at 136 pounds, of course purse splits, revenue, and a rematch clause in the contract that pertains to who will get pay-per-view television rights, that being Davis’ association with Showtime and De La Hoya with the DAZN streaming network. Regardless, the fight is expected to be signed, sealed and delivered soon and probably after Davis settles his legal issues with a previous and upcoming domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm. Stay tuned….

Is there a return to MMA for Amanda Serrano? The undisputed female featherweight champion, the 7th title she won last weekend at Madison Square Garden with a win over Erika Cruz, is slated for a rematch with Katie Taylor in Ireland May 20th for Taylor’s undisputed lightweight title.

Their historic first bout last April at the Garden highlighted and sold out the first female main event in the arena. Serrano, the pride of Puerto Rico with Brooklyn, NY roots, according to ESPN reports, will leave the MMA decision to Most Valuable Promotions and Jake Paul the YouTube turned pro fighter who was instrumental in Serrano becoming the face of female boxing…

Top Rank Boxing is going ahead with a Josh Taylor-Teófimo López 140-pound title fight in May or June in the U.K. López, the former undisputed lightweight champion, is now looking for a takeover at 140, and Taylor became available after his fight with Jack Caterall in March was postponed…

Fresh off a win and the WBO featherweight title, Mexican Emanuel Navarrete, a three division world champion, vacated the title and decided to continue at junior lightweight. He said his future is in that division with plans for big fights at 130. So it goes in boxing and why titles are more difficult to unify in the four-belt era…

The Mexican Gilbero “Zurdo” Ramírez, who sustained a non competitive defeat to WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitri Bivol, is scheduled to oppose the veteran Gabriel Rosado March 18 to be televised on DAZN as the main event. The 12-round fight at light heavyweight is a division the 27-year old Rosado (44-1, 30 KO’s) has never tested and will be another of those Mexico versus Puerto Rico matchups.

Rich Mancuso is co-editor and senior writer@Latinosports.com Twitter@Ring786 Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso. Watch “Sports With Rich” with Rich and co-host Robert Rizzo Tuesday evening live 8pmET on the SLG Network and YouTube