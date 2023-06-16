Verlander admits that he charges too much – Verlander reconoce que cobra demasiado

“Whoever says they suffer for love, only suffers for fear of losing love”… Pedro Calderón de la Barca.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – A LOT OF SALARY. Justin Verlander, 40 years old and 18 seasons pitching in the Major Leagues, signed with the Mets, for two years, for 86 million 660 thousand dollars. But this year he had to wait for his first appearance until May 4, due to shoulder ailments. He has so far accumulated two wins and three losses, with a 4.85 ERA, which doesn’t satisfy the team.

“I understand that I am not pitching for what they pay me,” Verlander said. “But I will do my best to make a full recovery.”

“There is no danger that in 50 years there will be a better currency than the dollar, for international operations, because the euro lasted 51 years organizing itself to be such an instrument in Europe”… Andrés Oppenheimer.

A REINFORCEMENT AAA. The Angels, one of the most expensive star teams in Major League Baseball, are, logically, among the top spenders in roster fees. That’s why the owner, the son of Mexicans, Arturo Moreno, is often uneasy about the reality that they haven’t gloated over a World Series since 2002, when they beat the Giants in seven games.

He explains: “In this preparation before a possible final fight to classify, we have hired and sent to Triple A, Salt Lake City, a star, who was in the All-Star Game three times when he was with the Mets, Daniel Murphy, whose experience becomes important in such circumstances.

Murphy, 38, hasn’t appeared in the major leagues since 2020, but in 2019, with the Rockies, he hit .279, 13 home runs, 78 RBIs. And in his 12 bigleaguer seasons, 296, 138, 735.

Ohtani is not leaving. The Angels are third in the West, American League, with 38-31, six games behind the leaders, Rangers, 41-25; and two of the seconds, Astros, with 31-29.

And Shohei Ohtani, 28, in his sixth season in the majors, is in his contract year. Californian reporters published that Arturo Moreno is going to negotiate it before the “deadline”, August 1st. But, “Los Angeles Times” said, with the signature of Dylan Hernández, that the owner of the Angels, thinks differently: “Ohtani will accept the offer for the extension. He is comfortable with us and knows that, with him in the lineup, we have a good chance of winning until the World Series ”.

“The best thing against drunkenness is to stop drinking alcoholic beverages”… Spanish Television.

—————Español—————

Verlánder reconoce que cobra demasiado

“Quien dice sufrir por amor, sólo sufre por miedo de perder el amor”… Pedro Calderón de la Barca.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – MUCHO SUELDO. Justin Verlánder, de 40 años de edad y 18 temporadas lanzando en Grandes Ligas, firmó con los Mets, para dos años, por 86 millones 660 mil dólares. Pero este año tuvo que esperar para su primera aparición hasta el cuatro de mayo, debido a dolencias en el hombro. Ha acumulado hasta ahora dos victorias y tres derrotas, con efectividad de 4.85, lo que no satisface al equipo.

“Comprendo que no estoy lanzando a la altura de lo que me pagan” ha dicho Verlánder “. Pero me esforzaré al ciento por ciento para lograr una recuperación total”.

“No hay peligro de que en 50 años exista una moneda mejor que el dólar, para las operaciones internacionales, porque el euro duró 51 años organizándose para ser tal instrumento en Europa”… Andrés Oppenheimer.

UN REFUERZO AAA. Los Angelinos, uno de los equipos con más estelares costosos de las Grandes Ligas, son, lógicamente, de los que más dinero invierten en honorarios del roster. Por eso, el propietario, hijo de mexicanos, Arturo Moreno, suele verse inquieto ante la realidad de que no se regodean en una Serie Mundial desde 2002, cuando les ganaron a los Gigantes en siete juegos.

Él explica: “En esta preparación ante una posible lucha final por clasificar, hemos contratado y enviado a Triple A, Salt Lake City, a un estelar, quien tres veces estuvo en El Juego de las Estrellas cuando era de los Mets, Daniel Murphy, cuya experiencia se hace importante en tales circunstancias.

Murphy, de 38 años, no ha aparecido en Grandes Ligas, desde 2020, pero en 2019, con los Rockies, bateó para 279, 13 jonrones, 78 impulsadas. Y en sus 12 temporadas de bigleaguer, 296, 138, 735.

Ohtani no se va. Los Angelinos son terceros en el oeste, Liga Americana, con 38-31, a seis juegos de los líderes, Rangers, 41-25; y a dos de los segundos, Astros, con 31-29.

Y Shohei Ohtani, de 28 años, en su sexta temporadas en las Mayores, está en su año de contrato. Reporteros californianos publicaron que Arturo Moreno lo va a negociar antes del “deadline”, primero de agosto. Pero, “Los Ángeles Times” dijo, con la firma de Dylan Hernández, que el propietario de los Angelinos, opina diferente: “Ohtani aceptará la oferta para la extensión. Está a gusto con nosotros y sabe que, con él en la alineación, tenemos mucho chance de ganar hasta la Serie Mundial”.

“Lo mejor contra la embriaguez es dejar de tomar bebidas alcohólicas”… Televisión Española.

