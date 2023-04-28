Very different Diamondbacks – Diamondbacks muy diferentes

“Some believe that the description of old is an insult, but no, on the contrary, it is a compliment”… Joey Adams.

-o-o-

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE). ** There are good teams this year. The bad thing is Rob Manfred’s Rules, ESPN and FOX, plus the behavior of some ballplayers and some umpires… ** What bad luck for the dogs! Before, big leaguers like Vladimir Guerrero, Fernando Tatis and Francisco Lindor were called “hot dogs”, now they are “perrerosos”…

** In “La Colonia Médical Cénter”, where they handle many millions of dollars and whose owner, Jorge Acevedo, has become a multimillionaire, they are looking for journalists who write for free in their magazine. What bullies! I told them wow!… **The Diamondbacks, obviously willing to stop being losers this year, have brought up Puerto Rican Emmanuel Rivera from Mayagüez, who plays first base as well as third base… ** Max Muncy received permission to attend to his responsibilities as a new dad, and for that reason, the Dodgers promoted Michael Busch from Triple A, who greeted the Majors with a hit and an RBI. You’re doing well, boy, you’re doing well!…

-o-o-o-

“Just because he’s old, you don’t know more. All that is known is from having studied or trained it”… Dick Secades.

-o-o-

**The Yankees, who have injured Giancarlo Stanton, Hárrison Báder and Josh Donaldson, had a scare with Aaron Judge in Minnesota. He went out to steal third base, was out, and on the slide, headfirst, seemed to hurt his right wrist. But after being taken to the clubhouse by the trainers to examine him, he returned to action in his duties of the date, designated hitter… ** Major League umpires are in the worst year in history. Hardly a day goes by without instances of harsh criticism. And Orioles commentator Jim Palmer reminded Vic Carapaza that no one goes to the stadium to watch him work. It was after he ejected Baltimore third baseman Ramón Urías from the game after two called strikes on pitches outside the box. All the Mexican did was remove his helmet in front of home plate. They are exhibiting notable excess of authority, more lousy decisions… Ugh!…

** Very interesting to see where they are in the standing this year, teams like Twins, Rangers, Diamondbacks, Pirates and the usual naughty ones, the Rays… I mean, right?!…

-o-o-

“We all want to grow old, but only those who can”… Joseph McKadew.

-o-o-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————-Español—————–

Diamondbacks muy diferentes

“Algunos creen que la calificativo de viejo, es un insulto, pero no, al contrario, es un elogio”… Joey Adams.

-o-o-

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE). ** Buenos equipos hay este año. Lo malo son las Reglas de Rob Manfred, ESPN y FOX, más el comportamiento de algunos peloteros y algunos umpires… ** ¡Qué mala suerte la de los perros! Antes, a bigleaguers como Vladimir Guerrero, Fernando Tatis y Francisco Lindor, se les llamaba “perros calientes”, ahora son “perrerosos”…

** En “La Colonia Médical Cénter”, donde manejan muchos millones de dólares y cuyo propietario, Jorge Acevedo, se ha hecho multimillonario, andan buscando periodistas que escriban gratis en su revista. ¡Que abusadores! Yo les dije ¡chuau!… **Los Diamondbacks, evidentemente dispuestos a dejar de ser perdedores este año, han subido al boricua de Mayagüez, Emmanuel Rivera, quien juega igual en primera que en tercera bases… ** Max Muncy recibió permiso para atender sus responsabilidades de nuevo papá, y por eso, los Dodgers subieron de Triple A a Michael Busch, quien saludó a las Mayores con hit y carrera impulsada. ¡Vas bien, muchacho, vas bien!…

-o-o-o-

“Sólo por ser viejo, no se sabe más. Todo lo que se sabe es por haberlo estudiado o entrenado”… Dick Secades.

-o-o-

**Los Yankees, quienes tienen lesionados a Giancarlo Stanton, Hárrison Báder y Josh Donaldson, pasaron un buen susto con Aaron Judge en Minnesota. Salió a robar tercera base, fue out, y en el slide, de cabeza, pareció dañarse la muñeca derecha. Pero después de ser llevado al clubhouse por los trainers para examinarlo, regresó a la acción en sus funciones de la fecha, bateador designado… **Los umpires de Grandes Ligas están en el peor año de la historia. Difícilmente pasa un día sin que haya casos de duras críticas. Y Jim Palmer, comentarista de los Orioles, le recordó a Vic Carapaza que nadie va al estadio a verlo trabajar a él. Fue después que expulsó del juego a Ramón Urías, tercera base del Báltimore, tras dos strikes cantados sobre lanzamientos fuera del pentágono. Todo lo que hizo el mexicano fue quitarse el casco frente al home. Están exhibiendo notable exceso de autoridad, más pésimas decisiones… ¡Uf!…

** Muy interesante ver por dónde andan en el standing este año, equipos como Twins, Rangers, Diamondbacks, Piratas y los traviesos de siempre, los Rays… ¡Digo yo, ¿no?!…

-o-o-

“Todos queremos llegar a viejos, pero sólo llegan quienes pueden”… Joseph McKadew.

-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

