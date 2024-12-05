An Addict of Rule Changes and Crazy – Vicioso de Cambios y Loco de Bola

“Banks lend money to those who have money”… Donald Trump.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Question of the Week: We are in the midst of a scramble to choose who will be elevated to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, in July 2025. But, who were the first ones elected in history and what year?

The Answer: Since 1936, the first year of the election, 342 characters have been chosen and occupy niches in Cooperstown. The first ones, those who obtained 75% or more of the votes were: Babe Ruth, Honus Wagner, Walter Johnson, Christy Mathewson and Ty Cobb.

Soto, Boras and the Multi-Millions

The largest offer received by Juan Soto and his agent, Scott Boras, until yesterday at noon, has been from the Yankees, 600 million dollars for 10 seasons.

Boras hopes to sign his pupil for 15 seasons, that is, until he turns 41 years old, and for 60 or more million annually… We’ll see!

-o-o-o-

“Money is not life, it’s just vanity”… Luis Alcaraz.

-o-o-o-

Manfred Is Crazy From Ball to Ball

The least insulting thing that has been published about the commissioner of baseball, Rob Manfred, has been that “he is crazy from ball to ball”, like in billiards.

They call him “addicted to changing the Rules” and I accuse him of disrespecting baseball and its millions of followers.

The Golden At-Bat thing has backfired. Not only do they accuse him of all that in sports sections, but in spaces of other specialties, such as politics, economy and even social media.

If baseball has been the least imperfect sport for 179 years, why all the fuss about the Rules?

Manfred wants managers to be able to send any batter up to bat in a different turn than their own, once in each game.

And he says he wants to reduce the length of games, in favor of his partners at ESPN and FOX! But, with that Rule, they would be longer.

Language Change

Before, if someone reported: “The Dodgers signed pitcher So-and-so.”

The immediate question was: “And what is his record?”

Not anymore. Now we ask: “How much did they pay him and how much will he get under the new contract?”

-o-o-o-

“If you deposit a million dollars in a bank, in a year it will be a million 40 thousand dollars. But, if you borrow a million from the bank, it is worth only 900 thousand dollars… Joseph McKadew.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, including a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you enter with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

beisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Vicioso de Cambios y Está Loco de Bola

“Los Bancos les prestan dinero a quienes tienen dinero”… Donald Trump.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Estamos en plena bataola para elegir a quien, o quienes, serán elevados al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown, en julio de 2025. ¿Quiénes fueron los primeros elegidos en la historia y cuándo?

La Respuesta: Desde 1936, primer año de elección, hemos escogido a 342 personajes que ocupan nichos en Cooperstown. Aquella vez, quienes obtuvieron el 75% o más de los votos fueron, Babe Ruth, Honus Wagner, Walter Johnson, Cristy Mathewson y Ty Cobb.

Soto, Boras y Los Multi Millones

La mayor oferta recibida por Juan Soto y su agente, Scott Boras, hasta ayer a medio día, ha sido la de los Yankees, 600 millones de dólares por 10 temporadas.

Boras espera firmar a su pupilo por 15 campañas, o sea, hasta que cumpla sus 41 de edad, y por 60 o más millones anuales… ¡Amanecerá y veremos!

-o-o-o-

“El dinero no es la vida, es tan solo vanidad”… Luis Alcaraz.

-o-o-o-

Manfred Está Loco de Bola

Lo menos insultante que ahora le han publicado al comisionado del beisbol, Rob Manfred, ha sido que “está loco de bola a bola”, como en el billar.

Le dicen “vicioso de cambiar las Reglas” y yo lo acuso de faltarle el respeto al beisbol y a sus millones de seguidores.

Lo del Turno de Oro (Golden At-Bat), le ha salido por la culata. No solo lo acusan de todo eso en secciones deportivas, sino en espacios de otras especialidades, como política, economía y hasta sociales.

Si el beisbol ha sido lo menos imperfecto del deporte durante 179 años, ¿para qué tanta brejeta con las Reglas?

Manfred quiere que, una vez en cada juego, los mánagers puedan mandar a batear en turno diferente al propio, a cualquier bateador.

¡Y él dice querer reducir la longitud de los juegos, en favor de sus socios de ESPN y FOX! Pero, con esa Regla serían más largos.

Cambio de Lenguaje

Antes, si alguien informaba: “Los Dodgers firmaron al pitcher Fulano de Tal”.

La pregunta inmediata era: “¿Y cuál es su récord?”

Ahora no. Ahora peguntamos: “¿Cuánto le pagaban y cuánto va a cobrar por el nuevo convenio?”

-o-o-o-

“Si depositas un millón de dólares en un banco, en un año será un millón 40 mil dólares. Pero, si le pides prestado un millón al banco, vale solo 900 mil dólares”… Joseph McKadew.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si entras con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5