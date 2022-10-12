Vinicio, Galarraga and the 205 HRS of the Rockies – Vinicio, Galarraga y los 205 HRS de los Rockies

“Kiko Rivera, the son of Isabel Pantoja, is proof that Papa Dios has a good sense of humor”… The Comedy Club.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Please send your full name and the place you are writing from. Thank you very much.

Gerardo Lisardo G. from Ciudad Bolívar asks: “Is it true that Luis Aparicio, if not Omar Vizquel, has been the team’s all-time leading shortstop in double plays?”

Friend Gero: It’s not like that. That record is from the Philadelphia Athletics, in 1949, with 218 double plays in a 154-game schedule. In 162 games, the record belongs to the Pirates, 216 in 1966.

Alselmo J. Hernández, from Obregón, asks: “Is it true that the Rockies, with Vinicio Castilla, Andrés Galarraga and four others, set the record for most home runs in a season by six players on the same team?”

Amigo Chemo: In 1997 six of the Rockies added 205 homers. Larry Walker 49, Galarraga 41, Castilla 40, Ellis Burks 32, Dante Bichette 26 and Jeff Reed 17. They were two short of the record of 207, which the Yankees still hold since 1961, Roger Maris 61, Mickey Mantle 54, Bill Skowron 28 , Yogi Berra 22, Johnny Blanchard 21, Elston Howard 21.

Rudecindo Gutiérrez T. from Culiacán, is very expressive and exaggerated in his praise. So much so that I don’t dare to publish them, but I do inform you that he calls the itchy tails the arseholes.

Arquímides Betancourt Y. from Caracas, asks: “Do you know the prospect of the Indians, Angel Genao?”.

Friend Chimi: Dominican, 19 years old. One of the best shortstops of the future. Good defensively and tremendous switch hitter. He always hits the ball with the thick of the bat, as he has shown in two seasons in the minors.

Ignacio Salusti W. of Carbondale, Illinois, asks…: “Why don’t you, a Venezuelan, demand recognition of your compatriot Armando Galarraga’s perfect game, damaged by the mistake of umpire Jim Joyce?”

Amigo Nacho…: Being Venezuelan does not force me to put my column at the special service of my compatriots. I write for everyone, I serve all readers.

On the other hand, neither Galarraga nor Joyce should change things, because he would stop writing and commenting on the game. Note that few remember the other perfect.

From Galarraga’s imperfect game more than 12 years ago, because it happened on June 2, 2010.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Vinicio, Galarraga y los 205 HRS de los Rockies

“Kiko Rivera, el hijo de Isabel Pantoja, es la prueba de que Papa Dios tiene buen sentido del humor”… El Club de la Comedia.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. Por favor, envía nombre completo y sitio desde donde escribes. Muchas gracias.

Gerardo Lisardo G. de Ciudad Bolívar, pregunta: “¿Cierto que Luis Aparicio, si no Omar Vizquel, ha sido el shortstop del equipo líder de todos los tiempos en double plays?”.

Amigo Gero: No es así. Ese récord es de los Atléticos de Philadelphia, en 1949, con 218 double plays en calendario de 154 juegos. En 162 juegos, la marca es de los Piratas, 216 en 1966.

Alselmo J. Hernández, de Obregón, pregunta: “¿Es cierto que los Rockies, con Vinicio Castilla, Andrés Galarraga y otros cuatro, impusieron el récord de más jonrones en una temporada por seis peloteros de un mismo equipo?”.

Amigo Chemo: En 1997 seis de los Rockies sumaron 205 cuadrangulares. Larry Walker 49, Galarraga 41, Castilla 40, Ellis Burks 32, Dante Bichette 26 y Jeff Reed 17. Estuvieron a dos del récord de 207, que poseén todavía los Yankees, desde 1961, Roger Maris 61, Mickey Mantle 54, Bill Skowron 28, Yogi Berra 22, Johnny Blanchard 21,Elston Howard 21.

Rudecindo Gutiérrez T. de Culiacán, es muy expresivo y exagerado en sus elogios. Tanto, que no me atrevo a publicarlos, pero sí les informo que a los culopicosos él los llama colasencomezonadas.

Arquímides Betancourt Y. de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Conoce al prospecto de los Indios, Angel Genao?”.

Amigo Chimi: Dominicano, 19 años. Uno de los mejores shortstops del futuro. Bueno a la defensiva y tremendo bateador ambidextro. Golpea siempre la pelota con lo más grueso del bate, como lo ha demostrado en dos temporadas por las menores.

Ignacio Salusti W. de Carbondale, Illinois, pregunta…: “¿Por qué Ud. venezolano, no exige que se reconozca el juego perfecto de su compatriota Armando Galarraga, dañado por la equivocación del umpire, Jim Joyce?”.

Amigo Nacho…: Ser venezolano no me obliga a poner la columna al servicio especial de los compatriotas. Escribo para todo el mundo, sirvo a todos los lectores.

Por otra parte, ni a Galarraga ni a Joyce les conviene cambiar las cosas, porque se dejaría de escribir y comentar sobre el juego. Fíjate que pocos se acuerdan de los otros perfectos.

Del juego imperfecto de Galarraga hace más de 12 años, porque ocurrió el dos de junio de 2010.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

