Vote by vote 2023 in the Hall of Fame – Voto por voto el 2023 en el Hall de la Fama

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today and tomorrow, as usual, are Mail Days. Do not forget to send full name and town or city from where you write.

Atlanta’s Markie Richbello asks, “Can you post all the 2023 Hall of Fame numbers?”

Amigo Mark: Scott Rolen was elected, with 76.3% of the vote, 297 of the 292 needed. Fred McGriff had been chosen by the veterans.

The non-elected, Todd Helton, 72.2%; Billy Wagner, 68.1%; Andruw Jones, 58.1%; Gary Sheffield, 55%; Carlos Beltran, 46.5%; Jeff Kent, 46.5% (last year of candidate); Alex Rodriguez, 35.7%; Manny Ramirez, 33.2%; Omar Vizquel, 19.5%; Andy Pettitte, 17%; Bobby Abreu, 15.4%; Jimmy Rollins, 12.9%; Mark Buehrle, 10.8%; Francisco Rodríguez, 10.8%; Torii Hunter, 6.9%.

With less than 5%, 3%, one vote each, out as candidates: Bronson Arroyo, R.A. Dickey, John Lackey, Mike Napoli, Huston Street. With zero votes, Matt Cain, Jacoby Ellsbury, Andre Ethiert, J.J. Hardy, Johnny Peralta, Jered Weaver, Jayson Werth.

Gerardo Torres M. from Mérida, Yucatán, asks: “For you who have been in the Major Leagues, as a journalist, narrator and television producer since 1962, 61 years ago, what is the best team you have seen?… And what is the best team you have ever seen? What do you think of Pete Rose?

Friend Al…: The team I thought could win every game was The Big Red Machine, 1975 and 1976, for which reason I broadcast dozens of games. They all gave one hundred percent to the club, Pete Rose, Johnny Bench, David Concepción, Joe Morgan, Tany Pérez, Cesarín Gerónimo, Ken Griffey Sr., Dan Driessen, Don Gullett, Jack Billingham, Pat Zachry, Rawly Easwick, Fred Norman, Pat Darcy, Pedro Bourbon Sr., Clay Carroll, plus the management of old Wise Man, Sparky Anderson… As for Pete Rose, he came into this world with only one baseball skill, he was shocked by how much he could swing. His other faculties were created by himself, fully dedicated to preparing for each game. Nothing like it in history.

Adael González, from Punto Fijo, asks: “How much do Major League Baseball players pay in taxes… and has there been the case that a baseball player has had his Hall of Fame honors withdrawn?”

Friend Dae: Taxes depend on how you invest the money. It can be as high as 40%… There was never a need to back down from an election to Cooperstown.

Voto por voto el 2023 en el Hall de la Fama

“Están avergonzados los que votaron por 10”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy y mañana, como de costumbre, son Días del Correo. No olvides enviar nombre completo y población o ciudad desde donde escribes.

Markie Richbello, de Atlanta, pregunta: “¿Puede publicar todos los números del Hall de la Fama 2023?”.

Amigo Mark: Fue elegido Scott Rolen, con el 76.3% de los votos, 297 de los 292 necesarios. Fred McGriff había sido elegido por los veteranos.

Los no elegidos, Todd Helton, 72.2%; Billy Wagner, 68.1%; Andruw Jones, 58.1%; Gary Sheffield, 55%; Carlos Beltrán, 46.5%; Jeff Kent, 46.5% (último año de candidato); Alex Rodríguez, 35.7%; Manny Ramírez, 33.2%; Omar Vizquel, 19.5%; Andy Pettitte, 17%; Bobby Abreu, 15.4%; Jimmy Rollins, 12.9%; Mark Buehrle, 10.8%; Francisco Rodríguez, 10.8%; Torii Hunter, 6.9 %.

Con menos del 5%, 3%, un voto cada uno, fuera como candidatos: Bronson Arroyo, R.A. Dickey, John Lackey, Mike Napoli, Huston Street. Con cero votos, Matt Cain, Jacoby Ellsbury, Andre Ethiert, J.J. Hardy, Jhonny Peralta, Jered Weaver, Jayson Werth.

Gerardo Torres M. de Mérida, Yucatán, pregunta: “Para Ud. que ha estado en Grandes Ligas, como periodista, narrador y productor de televisión desde 1962, hace 61 años, ¿cuál es el mejor equipo que ha visto?… Y ¿qué opina de Pete Rose?”.

Amigo Al…: El equipo del cual pensaba podía ganar cada juego, fue La Gran Maquinaria Roja, 1975 y 1976, de quienes, por eso, transmití docenas de juegos. Todos se entregaban ciento por ciento al club, Pete Rose, Johnny Bench, David Concepción, Joe Morgan, Tany Pérez, Cesarín Gerónimo, Ken Griffey padre, Dan Driessen, Don Gullett, Jack Billingham, Pat Zachry, Rawly Easwick, Fred Norman, Pat Darcy, Pedro Borbón padre, Clay Carroll, más la dirección del viejo Sabio, Sparky Ánderson… En cuanto a Pete Rose, llegó a este mundo con una sola habilidad para el beisbol, chocaba a cuanto le hacía swing. Sus demás facultades las creó él mismo, entregado totalmente a prepararse para cada juego. Nada igual en la historia.

Adael González, de Punto Fijo, pregunta: “¿Cuánto pagan de impuestos los jugadores de Grandes Ligas… y se ha dado el caso de que a un pelotero le hayan retirado los honores del Hall de la Fama?”.

Amigo Dae: Los Impuestos dependen de cómo inviertan el dinero. Puede llegar a ser alrededor del 40%… Nunca hubo necesidad de echar atrás una elección a Cooperstown.

