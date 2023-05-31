VOTE NOW: 2023 MLB ALL-STAR BALLOT

MLB 2023 All-Star Ballot is LIVE! - Image Credit: MLB

The following article was posted on MLB.com by reporter Brian Murphy – All you need to know about All-Star Ballot as voting gets underway.

Which players do you want to see in the starting lineups for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard? Beginning today, you can make your voice heard.

The game will take place on July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

The 2023 Scotts MLB All-Star Ballot launched on Wednesday, opening Phase 1 of this year’s All-Star voting. During Phase 1, fans around the world can choose their starters until noon ET on Thursday, June 22. You can vote as many as five times per every 24-hour period exclusively at MLB.com, on all 30 MLB club sites and on the MLB app.

The top two vote-getters at each position (and the top six outfielders) in each league will be revealed on MLB Network at 6 p.m. ET on June 22. The leading vote-getter in each league will receive an automatic spot in their team’s starting lineup while the other top vote-getters will advance to Phase 2 of voting. If an outfielder is a league’s leading vote-getter, only the next four outfield finalists will move on to Phase 2 to determine who starts at the two remaining spots.

Phase 2 will begin at noon ET on Monday, June 26, and continue until noon ET on Thursday, June 29. During this 72-hour window, fans can vote only once per 24-hour period on MLB platforms for whom they want to see in the Midsummer Classic. Vote totals from Phase 1 don’t carry over.

The winners at each position (including three outfielders in each league) will be revealed on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET on June 29.

The pitchers and reserves for both squads — totaling 23 players for each side — will be determined via “Player Ballot” choices and selections made by the Commissioner’s Office. The complete All-Star rosters will be announced at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN on Sunday, July 2.

During each phase of voting, the 2023 Scotts MLB All-Star Ballot will offer audio CAPTCHA functionality for visually impaired fans. Banco BHD León will once again sponsor online All-Star balloting in the Dominican Republic, making Spanish-language ballots available to fans in the Dominican Republic via LasMayores.com, the official Spanish-language website of Major League Baseball.

Dusty Baker of the defending World Series champion Astros and Rob Thomson of the defending National League champion Phillies will serve as the managers.

Baker was an All-Star manager in 2022 (AL) and 2003 (NL). He played in the 1981 and 1982 Midsummer Classics and will become only the sixth person in AL/NL history to manage at least three All-Star Games and make multiple appearances as a player.

This will mark the third time Seattle has hosted the All-Star Game. The two previous editions — in 2001 and 1979 — each provided some very memorable moments.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports