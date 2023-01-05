Votes for the Hall of Fame 2023 – Los votos para el Hall de la Fama 2023

“Instead of equipping teachers and professors with weapons, let’s improve their very poor fees”…

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: April 6th will mark 50 years (1973) from when baseball was damaged by the designated hitter. The first was Ron Blomberg of the Yankees. What did Blomberg do in his first turn as such?

The Answer: It happened at Fenway Park, and Luis Tiant walked him on three and one, with three on base, in the first inning.

Why did I vote blank? Because it is not forbidden to do so and I considered it necessary to suggest by example.

Last year I voted for Andy Pettitte, Scott Rolen and Billy Wagner, but this time I came to the conclusion that the maximum of 10 candidates is a lot, better would be five.

But more than 20 hot ass, I don’t know where they came from, voted for that maximum of 10. Imagine! I was hesitating between voting for one, Carlos Beltrán, or for none, until I attended the third of three zoom meetings and 19 of my colleagues did not believe the Puerto Rican worthy of a niche in Cooperstown, let alone his first opportunity.

With the advent of voters who are not journalists, the group has been damaged. There are even translators of boxers who now vote. We have changed for the worse. And someone had to give the warning cry. That’s why I voted blank.

Our Baseball Writers’ Association of America, will announce on Tuesday the 24th, after four in the afternoon, the result of these 2023 votes. And if there are elected, they will be elevated on Sunday, July 23, starting at 1:30 in the afternoon, in the Clark Sports Center area of Cooperstown.

In addition to Beltran, new to the roster are Bronson Arroyo, Matt Cain, R.A. Dickey, Jácoby Ellsbury, André Ethier, J.J. Hardy, John Lackey, Mike Nápoli, Jhonny Peralta, Francisco Rodríguez, Huston Street, Jered Weaver and Jayson Werth.

This is the 88th year since the first election, in 1936, when Babe Ruth, Honus Wagner, Walter Johnson, Christy Mathewson and Ty Cobb were voted in with sufficient votes.

But those five had to wait until 1939 to reach their niches, since the Museum had not been built.

In the next three years another 21 were elected, so in 1939 26 were elected, the largest number in history.

The Baseball Hall of Fame is the most respected of these museums in the world. Let’s try so that it does not become a total relaxation of chronic culopicosidad.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- You can read the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, entering by “sport unites us again.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

—————Españ0l—————

Los votos para el Hall de la Fama 2023

“En vez de dotar a maestros y profesores de armas, mejoremos sus paupérrimos honorarios”…

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: El seis de abril hará 50 años (1973) de cuando dañaron al beisbol con el bateador designado. El primero fue Ron Blomberg, de los Yankees. ¿Qué hizo Blomberg en su primer turno como tal?

La Respuesta: Ocurrió en Fenway Park, y Luis Tiant le concedió la base por bolas en tres y uno, con tres en las bases, en el primer inning.

Por qué voté en blanco. Porque no está prohibido hacerlo y lo consideré necesario para sugerir con el ejemplo.

El año pasado vote por Andy Pettitte, Scott Rolen y Billy Wagner, pero esta vez llegué a la conclusión de que el máximo de 10 candidatos es mucho, mejor serían cinco.

Pero más de 20 culopicosos, que no sé de dónde salieron, votaron por ese máximo de 10. ¡Imagínense! Yo estuve dudando entre votar por uno, Carlos Beltrán, o por ninguno, hasta que asistí a la tercera de tres reuniones por zoom y 19 de mis compañeros no creían al puertorriqueño digno de un nicho en Cooperstown y menos en su primera oportunidad.

Con el advenimiento de electores que no son periodistas, se ha dañado el grupo. Hay hasta traductores de boxeadores que ahora votan. Hemos cambiado para mal. Y alguien debía dar el grito de alerta. Por eso voté en blanco.

Nuestra Baseball Writers’ Association of America, aunciará el martes 24, después de las cuatro de la tarde, el resultado de estas votaciones 2023. Y si hay elegidos, serán elevados el domingo 23 de julio, a partir de la 1:30 de la tarde, en el área del Clark Sports Center de Cooperstown.

Además de Beltrán, son nuevos en la planilla, Bronson Arroyo, Matt Cain, R.A. Dickey, Jácoby Ellsbury, André Ethier, J.J. Hardy, John Lackey, Mike Nápoli, Jhonny Peralta, Francisco Rodríguez, Huston Street, Jered Weaver y Jayson Werth.

Éste es el año 88 desde la primera elección, la de 1936, cuando resultaron con los votos suficientes, Babe Ruth, Honus Wagner, Walter Johnson, Christy Mathewson y Ty Cobb.

Pero esos cinco tuvieron que esperar hasta 1939 para llegar a sus nichos, ya que no había sido construido el Museo.

En los siguiente tres años fueron elegidos, otros 21, así que en 1939 fueron elevados 26, el mayor número en la historia.

El Hall de la Fama del Beisbol es el más respetado de estos Museos en el mundo. Tratemos de que no se vuelva un total relajo de la culopicosidad crónica.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, entrando por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5