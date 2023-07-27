Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Announces Partnerships with AAJA, NABJ and NAHJ for 2023 Summer Internship Program

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports is pleased to announce partnerships with the professional journalism organizations, Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA), the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and the National Association for Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) for its 2023 summer internship program. This is the first time a student from each of the three associations will join the organization for a 12-week summer internship and receive a $5,000 scholarship each for participating in the program.

WBD Sports worked with each journalism association’s sports task force to select the interns. The recipients include:

AAJA member Ryan Chien , University of California Berkley

, University of California Berkley NABJ member Miles Johnson , Morehouse College

, Morehouse College NAHJ member Anthony Yero, Arizona State University

The interns will work across various WBD Sports groups including digital, editorial, production and social to learn more about and contribute to our premium sports brands and award-winning content. The scholarships will contribute to the remainder of their college education.

“We believe diversity and inclusion are essential to building stronger connections with our audiences and the content we create,” said Johnita Due, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer for WBD News and Sports. “Sports leagues, teams, athletes and fans are vastly diverse, and we are committed to reflecting that richness across all screens and behind the scenes.”

AAJA, NABJ and NAHJ sport task forces create opportunities to develop aspiring sports professionals while working with organizations to become more equitable workspaces. This is the second year of the AAJA internship created by Bleacher Report. This year, the NABJ internship is made possible by WBD Sports’ Sekou Smith Memorial Internship which launched in 2021, in memory of Sekou Smith. Smith was a member of the WBD Sports and NBA family for more than 11 years as a contributor to NBA coverage including his work as a reporter, on-air analyst and podcast host. WBD Sports created this internship so one student could have an opportunity to work in the field where Sekou made such an impact. Additionally, this year marks the first time WBD Sports and NAHJ will partner for an internship program.

Partnerships with AAJA, NABJ and NAHJ are part of WBD Sports’ award-winning DEI efforts which aim to strengthen the pipeline of the next generation of leaders across the industry. WBD Sports’ commitment to DEI inspires authentic content production that spotlights untold stories and reflects all fans and athletes across its networks and digital platforms.