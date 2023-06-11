WATCH: Albert Pujols on MLB Network

NEW YORK — In the most recent weeks, Albert Pujols, an 11-time All-Star, two-time World Series champion, and eight-time LatinoMVP award winner, was named a special assistant to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.
With that role, the 43-year-old, from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, will also serve as an MLB Network on-air analyst and make appearances across the network’s programming throughout the season.
To lead off: Pujols made his official MLB Network studio debut last Friday in the well-known show — MLB Tonight and let’s just say, Major League Baseball hit this idea out of the park!
Several segments were must-watch television with Pujols breaking down his swing, and providing his insights. One example: his approach and mindset going up against the three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer.
Alongside MLB Network’s on-air host Brian Amsinger in a segment called, “5 Questions with Albert Pujols,” — Pujols talked about an abundance of topics such as the night of his 700th career HR, his best season, the best right-handed hitter in the sport today, and a whole lot more.
For all of us here at Latino Sports, we look forward to watching Pujols on television as he makes an impact, contributing to the game even after his playing days!
