WATCH: HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK FOR JULY 1 – JULY 7

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday, July 1st – Sunday, July 7th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2024 regular season.
Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!
Rafael Devers puts on a show at Yankee Stadium
¡¿De qué planeta eres, Rafael?! ¡OTRO MÁS! 😱 pic.twitter.com/dCzq3XimUx
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) July 8, 2024
Christian Vázquez walks off the Astros in the Twin Cities
TWINS WIN! pic.twitter.com/7frJjo0n9w
— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) July 7, 2024
When the Mariners needed him most, Andrés Muñoz goes 1, 2, 3 in the ninth
Otra entrada trabajada, otro cero para Andrés Muñoz.
El sinaloense tiene efectividad de 1.50 en la temporada.#YoAmoElBeis pic.twitter.com/YUSke8o110
— MLB México (@MLB_Mexico) July 7, 2024
José Miranda makes HISTORY by recording a hit in 12 straight at-bats
MAKE IT 12!
Jose Miranda has hits in 12 straight at-bats, the longest streak in the Expansion Era (since 1961). pic.twitter.com/awzt9tRCe1
— MLB (@MLB) July 6, 2024
2024: The Year of Ozuna
Marcell Ozuna goes to straightaway center for his 23rd HR of the season. pic.twitter.com/gsAjgzFptS
— MLB (@MLB) July 7, 2024
2022 National League LatinoMVP Manny Machado becomes a walk off hero for San Diego against Diamondbacks
It ain't over 'til Manuel Arturo Machado says it's over. pic.twitter.com/4LSUvemYtR
— San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 6, 2024
José Altuve robs former teammate Carlos Correa
¡José Altuve lo hace todo! 😱 pic.twitter.com/jcqhvY43fN
— MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) July 6, 2024
Don’t get caught sleepin’ with Francisco Álvarez behind-the-dish
Francisco Álvarez con el tiro perfecto😤 #Sacató pic.twitter.com/BDtaibugka
— MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) July 6, 2024
2023 AL LATINOMVP J-ROD GOES YARD ON THE 4TH OF JULY
A July 4th J-Rod show! pic.twitter.com/f36BDFYa8n
— MLB (@MLB) July 4, 2024
Oneil Cruz (2022 NL LatinoMVP ROTY) and Elly De La Cruz (2023 NL LatinoMVP ROTY) flashin’ the leather
Oneil y Elly andan en otro nivel a la defensiva. 🥵 pic.twitter.com/Oqhx0ee6P8
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) July 4, 2024
Reds’ Puerto Rican duo of Fernando Cruz and Alexis Díaz mows down the Yankees
¡Conexión borincana! 🇵🇷 Fernando tiró la 8va y Alexis selló la victoria. pic.twitter.com/V5kjuEOOrG
— MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) July 3, 2024
Teoscar Hernández calls game
¡Fiesta y walk-off para @TeoscarH en el Dodger Stadium! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/dtmTVQqo5L
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) July 3, 2024
2022 AL LatinoMVP Yordan Álvarez uncorks on one to deep right-field in Toronto
¡El Gigante de Ébano! 🚀 Sigue sumando palotes este año. pic.twitter.com/BLueTcQxGH
— MLB Cuba (@mlbcuba) July 3, 2024
Jarren Duran tacks on insurance for the Red Sox in Miami
10 HR
10 3B
23 2B
Jarren Duran is an extra-base hit machine! pic.twitter.com/2gGkTPuEkB
— MLB (@MLB) July 3, 2024
All Video – Courtesy of Major League Baseball/X, formerly known as Twitter
