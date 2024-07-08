WATCH: HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK FOR JULY 1 – JULY 7

The 2023 NL LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year Elly De La Cruz, makes his daily appearance on Highlights of the Week - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday, July 1st – Sunday, July 7th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2024 regular season.

Rafael Devers puts on a show at Yankee Stadium

Christian Vázquez walks off the Astros in the Twin Cities

When the Mariners needed him most, Andrés Muñoz goes 1, 2, 3 in the ninth

Otra entrada trabajada, otro cero para Andrés Muñoz.

El sinaloense tiene efectividad de 1.50 en la temporada.#YoAmoElBeis pic.twitter.com/YUSke8o110 — MLB México (@MLB_Mexico) July 7, 2024

José Miranda makes HISTORY by recording a hit in 12 straight at-bats

MAKE IT 12! Jose Miranda has hits in 12 straight at-bats, the longest streak in the Expansion Era (since 1961). pic.twitter.com/awzt9tRCe1 — MLB (@MLB) July 6, 2024

2024: The Year of Ozuna

Marcell Ozuna goes to straightaway center for his 23rd HR of the season. pic.twitter.com/gsAjgzFptS — MLB (@MLB) July 7, 2024

2022 National League LatinoMVP Manny Machado becomes a walk off hero for San Diego against Diamondbacks

It ain't over 'til Manuel Arturo Machado says it's over. pic.twitter.com/4LSUvemYtR — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 6, 2024

José Altuve robs former teammate Carlos Correa

¡José Altuve lo hace todo! 😱 pic.twitter.com/jcqhvY43fN — MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) July 6, 2024

Don’t get caught sleepin’ with Francisco Álvarez behind-the-dish

2023 AL LATINOMVP J-ROD GOES YARD ON THE 4TH OF JULY

Oneil Cruz (2022 NL LatinoMVP ROTY) and Elly De La Cruz (2023 NL LatinoMVP ROTY) flashin’ the leather

Oneil y Elly andan en otro nivel a la defensiva. 🥵 pic.twitter.com/Oqhx0ee6P8 — MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) July 4, 2024

Reds’ Puerto Rican duo of Fernando Cruz and Alexis Díaz mows down the Yankees

¡Conexión borincana! 🇵🇷 Fernando tiró la 8va y Alexis selló la victoria. pic.twitter.com/V5kjuEOOrG — MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) July 3, 2024

Teoscar Hernández calls game

2022 AL LatinoMVP Yordan Álvarez uncorks on one to deep right-field in Toronto

¡El Gigante de Ébano! 🚀 Sigue sumando palotes este año. pic.twitter.com/BLueTcQxGH — MLB Cuba (@mlbcuba) July 3, 2024

Jarren Duran tacks on insurance for the Red Sox in Miami

10 HR

10 3B

23 2B Jarren Duran is an extra-base hit machine! pic.twitter.com/2gGkTPuEkB — MLB (@MLB) July 3, 2024

