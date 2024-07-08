Connect with us

WATCH: HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK FOR JULY 1 – JULY 7

The 2023 NL LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year Elly De La Cruz, makes his daily appearance on Highlights of the Week - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday, July 1st – Sunday, July 7th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2024 regular season.

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

Rafael Devers puts on a show at Yankee Stadium

Christian Vázquez walks off the Astros in the Twin Cities

When the Mariners needed him most, Andrés Muñoz goes 1, 2, 3 in the ninth

José Miranda makes HISTORY by recording a hit in 12 straight at-bats

2024: The Year of Ozuna

2022 National League LatinoMVP Manny Machado becomes a walk off hero for San Diego against Diamondbacks

José Altuve robs former teammate Carlos Correa

Don’t get caught sleepin’ with Francisco Álvarez behind-the-dish

2023 AL LATINOMVP J-ROD GOES YARD ON THE 4TH OF JULY

Oneil Cruz (2022 NL LatinoMVP ROTY) and Elly De La Cruz (2023 NL LatinoMVP ROTY) flashin’ the leather

Reds’ Puerto Rican duo of Fernando Cruz and Alexis Díaz mows down the Yankees

Teoscar Hernández calls game

2022 AL LatinoMVP Yordan Álvarez uncorks on one to deep right-field in Toronto

Jarren Duran tacks on insurance for the Red Sox in Miami

All Video – Courtesy of Major League Baseball/X, formerly known as Twitter 

