WATCH: HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK FOR JUNE 24 – JUNE 30

Latino Sports presents 'Highlights of the Week' – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday, June 24th – Sunday, June 30th.
Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!
Oneil Cruz goes yard in Atlanta
¡452 PIES DE PURO PODER! ¡ONEIL CRUZ! 🏌️ pic.twitter.com/e45CQQYfBd
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) June 30, 2024
FLAMETHROWER: Camilo Doval strikes out Shohei Ohtani
Camilo Doval vs. Shohei Ohtani. 🥵 pic.twitter.com/VT2UGnYY3h
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) June 30, 2024
LA PANTERA: Luis Robert launches one 470 feet
470 pies de poder, cortesía de LA PANTERA 💪 pic.twitter.com/R77O7Pjg8H
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) June 29, 2024
GRAND SALAMI: Jackson Chourio hits his first career Grand Slam
GRAND SALAMI de Jackson Chourio, el 1ro de su carrera en Las Mayores. pic.twitter.com/Q1tqQaRq2s
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) June 29, 2024
Juan Soto obliterates this baseball at the Rogers Centre
The Juan and only. @JuanSoto25_ 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2SukkbkDMl
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 29, 2024
BONUS HIGHLIGHT: Baseball Vibes All Summer
the vibe i'm going for this summer pic.twitter.com/6QtFvwC2uu
— Cut4 (@Cut4) June 27, 2024
Francisco Álvarez goes oppo to extend the lead in Subway Series
Francisco Álvarez prendió el Citi Field con este batazo. 💪 pic.twitter.com/Z4YyQvOCSY
— MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) June 27, 2024
102 ON THE RADAR GUN: Aroldis Chapman secures the save on a 102 MPH fastball
Que pare el que tenga frenos, ¡102 MPH! 🥵 pic.twitter.com/CsqRKWVisY
— MLB Cuba (@mlbcuba) June 26, 2024
WALK OFF HERO: Andruw Monasterio walks it off in Milwaukee
Monasterio’s moment 🤩@ajmonasterio16 pic.twitter.com/jRvyeaWIpU
— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 26, 2024
Seth Lugo strikes out eight across six innings
Otra noche IMPECABLE de Seth. 👏
📊: 6.0 IP | 2 H | 0 ER | 2 BB | 8 SO pic.twitter.com/L8T7Cg6MoI
— MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) June 26, 2024
In the blink of an eye, José Siri comes outta nowhere!
¡Qué linda te quedó esa Siri! pic.twitter.com/GLjNG9IM6I
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) June 26, 2024
Raymond Burgos records his first career MLB strikeout with family in attendance
Raymond Burgos ya sumó el 1er ponche de su carrera en #LasMayores. ☝️ pic.twitter.com/WmOHpa9lI5
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) June 25, 2024
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits a baseball over the Green Monster and out of Fenway Park
💥 471 FEET 💥
MONSTER. #PLAKATA pic.twitter.com/i0IULPU7IJ
— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 25, 2024
Don’t Run on Anthony Santander or Pay The Consequences
Los Guardians ya están avisados, cortesía de Anthony Santander. 💪 pic.twitter.com/ZiUEHmO5fY
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) June 25, 2024
