WATCH: HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK FOR JUNE 24 – JUNE 30

Francisco Álvarez gets Citi Field rockin' during the Subway Series - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday, June 24th – Sunday, June 30th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2024 regular season.

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

Oneil Cruz goes yard in Atlanta

¡452 PIES DE PURO PODER! ¡ONEIL CRUZ! 🏌️ pic.twitter.com/e45CQQYfBd — MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) June 30, 2024

FLAMETHROWER: Camilo Doval strikes out Shohei Ohtani

LA PANTERA: Luis Robert launches one 470 feet

470 pies de poder, cortesía de LA PANTERA 💪 pic.twitter.com/R77O7Pjg8H — LasMayores (@LasMayores) June 29, 2024

GRAND SALAMI: Jackson Chourio hits his first career Grand Slam

GRAND SALAMI de Jackson Chourio, el 1ro de su carrera en Las Mayores. pic.twitter.com/Q1tqQaRq2s — LasMayores (@LasMayores) June 29, 2024

Juan Soto obliterates this baseball at the Rogers Centre

BONUS HIGHLIGHT: Baseball Vibes All Summer

the vibe i'm going for this summer pic.twitter.com/6QtFvwC2uu — Cut4 (@Cut4) June 27, 2024

Francisco Álvarez goes oppo to extend the lead in Subway Series

Francisco Álvarez prendió el Citi Field con este batazo. 💪 pic.twitter.com/Z4YyQvOCSY — MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) June 27, 2024

102 ON THE RADAR GUN: Aroldis Chapman secures the save on a 102 MPH fastball

Que pare el que tenga frenos, ¡102 MPH! 🥵 pic.twitter.com/CsqRKWVisY — MLB Cuba (@mlbcuba) June 26, 2024

WALK OFF HERO: Andruw Monasterio walks it off in Milwaukee

Seth Lugo strikes out eight across six innings

Otra noche IMPECABLE de Seth. 👏 📊: 6.0 IP | 2 H | 0 ER | 2 BB | 8 SO pic.twitter.com/L8T7Cg6MoI — MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) June 26, 2024

In the blink of an eye, José Siri comes outta nowhere!

¡Qué linda te quedó esa Siri! pic.twitter.com/GLjNG9IM6I — MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) June 26, 2024

Raymond Burgos records his first career MLB strikeout with family in attendance

Raymond Burgos ya sumó el 1er ponche de su carrera en #LasMayores. ☝️ pic.twitter.com/WmOHpa9lI5 — LasMayores (@LasMayores) June 25, 2024

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits a baseball over the Green Monster and out of Fenway Park

Don’t Run on Anthony Santander or Pay The Consequences

Los Guardians ya están avisados, cortesía de Anthony Santander. 💪 pic.twitter.com/ZiUEHmO5fY — LasMayores (@LasMayores) June 25, 2024

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

All Video – Courtesy of Major League Baseball/X, formerly known as Twitter

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports