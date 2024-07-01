Connect with us

Baseball

WATCH: HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK FOR JUNE 24 – JUNE 30

Francisco Álvarez gets Citi Field rockin' during the Subway Series - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday, June 24th – Sunday, June 30th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2024 regular season.

Oneil Cruz goes yard in Atlanta 

FLAMETHROWER: Camilo Doval strikes out Shohei Ohtani

LA PANTERA: Luis Robert launches one 470 feet

GRAND SALAMI: Jackson Chourio hits his first career Grand Slam

Juan Soto obliterates this baseball at the Rogers Centre

BONUS HIGHLIGHT: Baseball Vibes All Summer

Francisco Álvarez goes oppo to extend the lead in Subway Series

102 ON THE RADAR GUN: Aroldis Chapman secures the save on a 102 MPH fastball

WALK OFF HERO: Andruw Monasterio walks it off in Milwaukee

Seth Lugo strikes out eight across six innings

In the blink of an eye, José Siri comes outta nowhere!

Raymond Burgos records his first career MLB strikeout with family in attendance

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits a baseball over the Green Monster and out of Fenway Park

Don’t Run on Anthony Santander or Pay The Consequences

