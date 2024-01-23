WATCH: Isiah Pacheco stamps his mark in Chiefs 27-24 win over Bills in AFC Divisional Round

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco, 24, of Puerto Rican and Dominican family heritage, stamped his mark all over Kansas City’s 27-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round this past Sunday night at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York — by scoring what ultimately ended up being the game-winning touchdown. And on top of that, Pacheco, a Vineland, New Jersey native, had quite the moment with a young Chiefs fan following the win…
THIS TOUCHDOWN IS A 10/10 😤 pic.twitter.com/IErEnUKWkp
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 22, 2024
A Moment That Will Last Forever 🇵🇷🇩🇴🏈
This interaction between @isiah_pachecoRB and a young @Chiefs fan is hype 🔥 pic.twitter.com/n9FK6QLktN
— NFL (@NFL) January 22, 2024
