WATCH: Isiah Pacheco stamps his mark in Chiefs 27-24 win over Bills in AFC Divisional Round

🇵🇷🇩🇴 Latinos in the NFL: Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco finished with 111 all-purpose yards in AFC Divisional Round win over Bills (97 rushing yards with a touchdown and 14 receiving yards on one reception) - Image Credit: Kansas City Chiefs/NFL

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco, 24, of Puerto Rican and Dominican family heritage, stamped his mark all over Kansas City’s 27-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round this past Sunday night at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York — by scoring what ultimately ended up being the game-winning touchdown. And on top of that, Pacheco, a Vineland, New Jersey native, had quite the moment with a young Chiefs fan following the win…

THIS TOUCHDOWN IS A 10/10 😤 pic.twitter.com/IErEnUKWkp — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 22, 2024

A Moment That Will Last Forever 🇵🇷🇩🇴🏈

