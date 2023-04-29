WATCH: MLB Play Loud with Gleyber Torres

On the most recent episode of MLB Play Loud, Gleyber Torres (2019 American League LatinoMVP) took to the field with a microphone on, so fans could catch a glimpse of all the inner workings throughout a nine-inning game.
INFO ON MLB PLAY LOUD
MLB Play Loud provides us with exclusive content on players and their way of approaching in-game fundamentals, creating chemistry with teammates and ultimately having fun on the field. MLB debuted Play Loud last season on MLB.com, their YouTube channel, as well as on their social media accounts.
The league received an overwhelming amount of positive feedback in regards to Play Loud since fans enjoy learning more about their favorite player, team, etc.
Along with Torres, Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, Andrés Giménez, and Yandy Díaz were previous participants on MLB Play Loud.
