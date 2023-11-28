Image Credit: NBA

The following was released on NBA.com — Watch NBA games the Nike Way with the Ultimate Membership Crossover; NBA and Nike team up to deliver a first-of-its-kind joint membership night for Nike x NBA ID Members

On Nov. 28, the NBA and Nike will collaborate to deliver a first-of-its-kind joint membership night for Nike x NBA ID Members featuring access to live games and the debut of Air Time, an alternate game telecast on the NBA App. The first broadcast of Air Time will feature the Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics game at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Fans can link their Nike and NBA ID Member accounts via NBA.com/id/Nike for a fully immersive NBA-Nike experience in the NBA App, including access to the full slate of six NBA In-Season Tournament games via NBA League Pass on Nov. 28 as well as early access to new Nike NBA City Edition headwear.

The Air Time telecast will feature a rotating panel of hosts, including NBA 2K TV host Alexis Morgan, “Through the Wire” podcaster Kenny Beecham and the host of Nike SNKRS “Heating Up” Jamiersen Green, alongside special guest appearances from NBA and WNBA players. Nike x NBA ID Members watching at home and in-studio will be eligible for live giveaways of Nike and NBA gear during the broadcast. Additional Air Time streams will be announced throughout the season.

For additional information regarding Air Time, NBA ID and Nike Membership, please visit http://nike.com/nikexnba.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports